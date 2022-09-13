Where to farm Vex kills in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 features hordes of enemies for guardians to kill, from militaristic space rhinos to a robotic hive mind that aims to manipulate timelines. The latter part refers to the Vex, and players are bound to encounter them in droves depending on which location they visit.

Though Vex are fairly easy to find if you’re on the right planets, Destiny 2 can sometimes task you with defeating a large number of Vex, whether it’s for a quest, bounty, or seasonal challenge. Though most players are bound to get them eventually (especially if they run Garden of Salvation or Vault of Glass), sometimes players may want to get that pursuit over with.

Here are the best locations to farm Vex kills in Destiny 2.

Best places to farm Vex kills in Destiny 2

The best place to get Vex kills in Destiny 2 is The Orrery Lost Sector in Nessus. It’s hidden in a cavern right off the drop in Artifact’s Edge (look to your left). It has plenty of Vex for you to kill and finishing it means you can quickly teleport back to Artifact’s Edge again and repeat the process. This is your best bet if you’re looking for sheer Vex kills anywhere in the system (or even Powerful Vex, given the number of Nightmares and challenging enemies that may appear). You can also look for the Garden of Salvation and the Vault of Glass raid, with their entrances offering plenty of enemies to hunt down, though the Orrery Lost Sector might be the simplest option.

If you need to farm Vex in specific locations, however, both the Moon and Europa also have their own locations that quickly provide tons of Vex for guardians to defeat.

Best place to farm Vex kills in Europa

If you’re needing Vex kills in Europa, whether it’s for the Lament quest or for a bounty, your best bets will be the Bunker E15 and the Perdition Lost Sectors. Both are crawling with Vex, though the final boss at Perdition is easier to melt. If you don’t feel like doing Lost Sectors, Asterion Abyss is also full of Vex enemies, but they’re relatively spread out around the area. The Asterion Abyss Lost Sector doesn’t contain Vex enemies either, so if you want to get Vex kills quickly, you’ll likely be better off heading to the Lost Sectors on Cadmus Ridge or Eventide Ruins.

Best place to farm Vex kills on the Moon

If you want to get plenty of Vex kills on the Moon, your best bet is the entrance to the Garden of Salvation raid, which is also accessible from the Moon’s patrol area. From the Sorrow’s Harbor landing zone, head to your right until you spot a large, red bridge. Follow it until you enter the Lunar Battlegrounds, then make a left inside a cave. This is where the Vex portal that leads to the Black Garden is, and luckily for players trying to farm Vex kills, it’s also swarming with Vex. If you’re doing the Divinity quest, you can also enter into the actual Garden of Salvation raid and repeat the entrance until you’re done.