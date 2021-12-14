How to get Dark Frosting in Destiny 2’s The Dawning

Destiny 2‘s Dawning event is here for another year, and guardians are once again flocking to the Tower to bake cookies for their favorite NPCs. Depending on who they want to bake for, players will need different ingredients. Some are easier to obtain than others, but in general, they all drop from final blows—and the manner of that final blow determines the ingredient.

There are two categories of ingredients. Common ingredients are based on the type of enemy defeated, while rare ingredients take into account how they were defeated. This includes weapons, elements, damage types, or even if it was a finisher or melee.

Getting Dark Frosting in Destiny 2 is a relatively simple process. To get it, you need to obtain Stasis final blows from any source, including weapon damage and abilities. Every time you get a Stasis final blow, there’s a chance to get Dark Frosting.

Though this necessarily meant using Stasis subclasses in earlier seasons, Bungie has introduced a series of Stasis Kinetic weapons in the game. Cryosthesia 77K, in Season of the Splicer, appeared as the first Stasis Kinetic, but Season of the Lost added a series of Stasis weapons. This includes the Kinetic Hand Cannon Vulpecula and Reed’s Regret, the Trials Linear Fusion Rifle. The Dawning recently added the Zephyr, a Stasis sword, to let players cleave and freeze their way through their enemies.

If you’re looking to get large quantities of Dark Frosting, then arm yourself with Stasis weapons and subclasses and take out as many enemies as you can. Its drop rate can be inconsistent, but the same applies to most Dawning ingredients. With enough Stasis kills, you’re bound to stock up on Dark Frosting throughout the Dawning.