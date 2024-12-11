Mistral Lift god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

In the festive spirit of the Dawning, Destiny 2 introduced a new Linear Fusion Rifle, Mistral Lift, that has the potential to be one of the best in its archetype.

Mistral Lift is an Adaptive Burst (three-burst) Void Linear Fusion Rifle you can pick up during the Dawning event. This rifle comes packed with some of the best perks and can compete with Scintillation—the Strand Linear Fusion Rifle available from Nightfalls.

Here are our Mistral Lift god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the Mistral Lift god roll in Destiny 2?

Plenty of good options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mistral Lift PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Enhanced Battery

Enhanced Battery Perk one: Envious Arsenal

Envious Arsenal Perk two: Bait and Switch

Bait and Switch Masterwork: Charge Time or Range

Charge Time or Range Weapon Mod: Backup Mag

Mistral Lift PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Projection Fuse

Projection Fuse Perk one: Keep Away or Moving Target

Keep Away or Moving Target Perk two: High-Impact Reserves

High-Impact Reserves Masterwork: Charge Time or Range

Charge Time or Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

Mistral Lift has plenty of good options for PvE in the third column. There’s Envious Arsenal, Envious Assassin, Clown Cartridge, and Reconstruction. You can pair any of these perks with Bait and Switch in the fourth column, which grants a 30 percent damage increase for 10 seconds.

Envious Arsenal with Bait and Switch is the best combination because they trigger similarly. To trigger Envious Arsenal, you need to deal damage with both of your other weapons. And to trigger Bait and Switch, you need to deal damage with all three weapons within a short period of time.

An honorable mention for PvE is Withering Gaze in the third column. After aiming this weapon for 1.5 seconds, the perk weakens the next target you hit. While it can be a good option if you don’t have a debuff on your team, you’ll be sacrificing DPS time to reload the weapon.

Linear Fusion Rifles aren’t worth using in PvP, and Mistral Lift is no exception. Mistral Lift can roll with Keep Away or Moving Target in the third column and High-Impact Reserves in the fourth if you want to mess around with it. Other than that, a machine gun (like Hammerhead) or a grenade launcher are much better options inside Crucible or Trials of Osiris.

How to get Mistral Lift in Destiny 2

Other weapons also received new perks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mistral Lift is a Dawning weapon in Destiny 2 and is available only during the event. You can get your first copy of the weapon by completing the event card challenge that requires you to defeat targets with Void damage.

After that, you must farm the Dawning Essense to bake and deliver gifts all across the system. Delivering gifts can reward you with a legendary A Gift In Return that you can focus at Eva Levante in the Tower to get specific weapons. Keep in mind that you also need to purchase a few upgrades for Dawning Spirit from Eva to unlock weapon focusing.

