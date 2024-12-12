Best place to farm Scorn in Destiny 2

There are multiple enemy factions in Destiny 2, and sometimes, you may have an objective to defeat combatants of a specific faction. If you’re hunting down Scorn, there are a few good spots where you can easily farm a lot of kills.

Here are the best places to farm Scorn kills in Destiny 2, whether to complete bounties, gather Dawning ingredients, or complete any quest steps.

Best places to farm Scorn in Destiny 2

Blow up waves of Screebs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike Taken or Vex, the Scorn appears in fewer places across Destiny 2. The Dreaming City and Savathun’s Throne World are the main destinations in the game that spawn Scorn, but you can also play a few activities to farm them.

Here are some of the best places to farm Scorn in Destiny 2:

Birthplace of the Vile strike (Savathun’s Throne World)

Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector (Divalian Mists, Dreaming City)

Extraction Lost Sector (Quagmire, Savathun’s Throne World)

Onslaught: Salvation

Tomb of Elders

Presage Exotic mission (Legends rotator)

The easiest way to farm Scorn in Destiny 2 is by completing the Birthplace of the Vile strike. It takes around 10 minutes to complete on Normal difficulty and all the enemies there are Scorn. This is a matchmade activity, though. If you want to shoot Scorn solo, head to the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector in the Dreaming City or the Extraction Lost Sector in Savathun’s Throne World.

During the Episode: Revenant, Destiny 2 added two new activities. Onslaught: Salvation and Tomb of Elders both feature Scorn as an enemy type. However, the Scorn may not appear consistently, as the enemy types in each Oslaught run and rooms in Tomb of Elders are random. Still, if you need any of the Revenant weapons, this could be a good place to kill two birds with one stone.

Finally, you can also play the Presage Exotic mission. This mission is a part of the Exotic rotator and is only available every four weeks, so this may not be your go-to destination. If it is available whenever you need to farm Scorn, this is a good opportunity to nab some free red borders for weapons like CALUS Mini-Tool if you don’t have it crafted yet.

