The best place to farm Taken in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has a wealth of enemy types, from the robotic Vex to the mystical Taken. Sometimes, you may have an objective to fight a specific faction, and thankfully for players, there are a few good spots to farm Taken in the game.

It’s almost inevitable you’ll come across one of these objectives at some point in Destiny 2. Some factions are easier to find than others, such as the Vex, but it’s generally easy to know where to go. Taken inhabit mostly the Dreaming City and the European Dead Zone (EDZ), so the best farming spots will be in those destinations.

Here are our favorite spots to farm Taken kills in Destiny 2, whether you want to complete a bounty, gather Dawning ingredients, or go after the Whisper of the Worm’s associated quest.

Best places to farm Taken in Destiny 2

We probably know the Shuro Chi wish by heart now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve listed our top spots to farm Taken kills below, with one of them easily rising above the rest.

The Shuro Chi encounter (Last Wish raid, Dreaming City)

Aphelion’s Rest Lost Sector (The Strand, Dreaming City)

Chamber of Starlight (Rheasilvia, Dreaming City)

Hallowed Grove (The Sludge, EDZ)

Cavern of Souls Lost Sector (The Sludge, EDZ)

The undisputed best spot to farm Taken kills is the Shuro Chi encounter in the Last Wish raid. Shuro Chi has been a nearly ubiquitous kill-farming checkpoint, and it rose to stardom after the addition of crafting in The Witch Queen. It’s one of the best spots for kills in the game, and it just so happens the enemies are all Taken. You don’t even need a checkpoint for it, since you can just input the Shuro Chi wish.

If you don’t have access to the Last Wish raid, the Dreaming City is still a great destination to farm Taken. Head to Aphelion’s Rest or the Chamber of Starlight for two Lost Sectors that are easy to clear and come with a few dozen Taken enemies. is another contender, with slightly more enemies per run. This zone can bug out and stop enemies from spawning after the first room, however, which will slow you down considerably.

If you want to step out of the Dreaming City, the EDZ has a couple of strong contenders in the Sludge. The Hallowed Grove (just off the area’s landing zone) is our favorite, but the Cavern of Souls presents a decent backup option. The latter isn’t as dense and is dimly lit, though, so the Hallowed Grove is far more comfortable.

Regardless of where you go, you can easily farm Taken kills in any of the destinations we’ve pointed out. Try to kill two birds with one stone and use a weapon that needs its Catalyst completed or a gun you want to level.

