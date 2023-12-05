Where to find the Chamber of Starlight in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Dreaming City has stayed somewhat relevant thanks to a little help from seasonal content and loot refreshes, but the sights alone make this destination one of the most breathtaking in the game. The Chamber of Starlight is one of our favorite spots, and it’s worth the trip.

The Chamber of Starlight is home to an Ascendant Challenge, features within Dreaming City bounties if you’re looking for that extra XP, and occasionally appears as an elective-difficulty Lost Sector to farm Exotics. This Lost Sector has made an important appearance as part of the story during Season of the Wish, however—including some unique dialogue from Petra Venj that really made us want to see what it looked like before Riven’s Curse plagued the area.

Whether you’re going here for a quest, looking to farm it as a Lost Sector, an Ascendant Challenge, or you’re just here for the sights, here’s the location of the Chamber of Starlight and how you can get there.

Chamber of Starlight location in Destiny 2

The Chamber of Starlight is located in the Dreaming City, hidden within Rheasilvia. This Lost Sector can be elusive if you’re not used to the layout, but it’s easy to know once you’ve had a look.

The exciting way of finding it is just sparrow-boosting from the cliff to the right of the first bridge, leading you to the entrance to the Chamber of Starlight. (If you see guardians doing that, they’re probably not gonna fall to their deaths. Probably.) A sparrow boost and some movement tech should be enough to get you where you need. Avoid the huge cliffside in front of you if you can, or you’ll crash into it and die.

Hold boost. Hold your breath. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want a safe route, though, you can also find the Chamber of Starlight without much danger. Once you get to the first bridge in Rheasilvia, jump on the floor below you. Once you land, head to the right to find a Lost Sector symbol on a rock. The entrance to the Chamber of Starlight will be on the left of the symbol. Alternatively, you can also hug the cliffside on the right of the bridge and jump toward the ground, looking for the Lost Sector symbol and the pathway as you go.

You’ll find the entrance to the left of the Lost Sector symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve become familiar with the Chamber of Starlight’s location, odds are you’ll start sparrow-boosting toward it anyway. It’s the quickest way, and it’s fairly easy once you get the hang of it. Until then, though, the safe route will serve you whenever you need to go there.