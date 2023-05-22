CALUS Mini-Tool god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

A unique Destiny 2 gun is only as good as its god roll, and some of the best weapons in the game can only really shine with the right set of perks and attachments.

The CALUS Mini-Tool is one of these guns. It’s more difficult to get in Destiny 2, so the god roll chase is not what it used to be like it was in Season of the Haunted when this special SMG was brought back into the fold.

The gun originally appeared in Season of Opulence, was taken away, but is now part of the loot pool again. But you have to get extra lucky to get the gun to drop now, let alone with the perfect roll on it.

Here’s the best possible roll to get on the CALUS Mini-Tool for both PvE and PvP activities in Destiny 2.

CALUS Mini-Tool PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Smallbore (+7 Stability, +7 Range)

Smallbore (+7 Stability, +7 Range) Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Perk 1: Unrelenting

Unrelenting Perk 2: Incandescent

Incandescent Origin Trait: To Excess

To Excess Mod: Minor Spec

Minor Spec Masterwork: Range

This specific CALUS Mini-Tool roll is a monster when paired with your favorite Solar class in Destiny 2. The introduction of the Incandescent perk made Solar 3.0 builds truly fun to play with in any PvE activity, and that’s what makes this build so fun.

You will be exploding and Scorching the enemies of humanity and creating Solar explosions and Firesprites constantly with this gun. Make sure to add Minor Spec to help finish off weaker enemies to constantly be spreading Scorch, and then Ignite them for big damage.

Incandescent combos very nicely with Unrelenting to constantly be healing you as you finish off the weakest of enemies with the Mini-Tool. If you’re hitting headshots, this gun can melt foes thanks to its high fire rate and buffed-up range with the Barrel and Magazine attachments listed above.

CALUS Mini-Tool PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Smallbore (+7 Stability, +7 Range)

Smallbore (+7 Stability, +7 Range) Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Perk 1: Moving Target

Moving Target Perk 2: Tap The Trigger

Tap The Trigger Origin Trait: To Excess

To Excess Mod: Minor Spec

Minor Spec Masterwork: Range

The Mini-Tool is definitely more of a PvE weapon, but this PvP roll is pretty solid for the same reasons. The perks you’re looking for are a bit different compared to the PvE roll, though.

Since every shot counts in Crucible, Tap The Trigger is a necessity for its increased accuracy in the initial first few shots of an engagement. Moving Target will only help that out by getting rid of the ADS movement speed penalty, keeping you on the go as you spray down your foes.

