Your Strand build in Destiny 2: Lightfall is only as good as the Strand weapons you pair it with, and that makes one of the new guns in Lightfall’s raid a must-have.

The Koraxis’s Distress grenade launcher can be secured in the Root of Nightmares raid, and you can craft your own once you’ve gotten it to drop five times with a red Deepsight border.

Screengrab via Bungie

There currently aren’t many options for Strand Power weapons in Destiny 2, which makes this a gun that players should chase down red borders for so that they can craft it as soon as possible.

Here are the best rolls to craft and chase for the new grenade launcher from the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Koraxis’s Distress PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Light.gg

Launcher Barrel: Volatile Launch (+15 Blast Radius, -5 Velocity, -5 Handling)

Magazine: Spike Grenades (+10 Stability)

Spike Grenades (+10 Stability) Perk 1: Reconstruction

Reconstruction Perk 2: Hatchling

Hatchling Origin Trait: Harmonic Resonance

Harmonic Resonance Mod: Major Spec or Boss Spec

This is a really well-rounded setup for the heavy grenade launcher, offering perks that will help with both boss DPS and add-clearing when paired up with one of the new Strand subclasses available in Lightfall.

This loadout will increase the GL’s blast radius, velocity, and stability, while only negating a bit of handling. But it’s all about the perks here. Once you’re able to craft your own Koraxis’s Distress, it may become a new favorite Strand Power weapon.

Spike Grenades are key for boss damage, as they will offer increased damage on direct impact, which is easy to do on large enemies. Hatchling will help with add-clearing as rapidly defeating targets will spawn a Threadling to keep the neon green explosions rolling in.

Koraxis’s Distress PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Light.gg

Launcher Barrel: Quick Launch (+10 Velocity, +15 Handling)

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds (+10 Velocity, +10 Reload Speed)

High-Velocity Rounds (+10 Velocity, +10 Reload Speed) Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Impulse Amplifier Perk 2: Surrounded

Surrounded Origin Trait: Harmonic Resonance

Harmonic Resonance Mod: Freehand Grip

Grenade launchers generally aren’t your best bet for PvP activities, as many players will load up with a machine gun or rocket launcher instead, but Koraxis’s Distress is best used in Crucible when it’s spec’d out for velocity to really

This loadout of perks and attachments will increase the GL’s velocity all the way up to 88, so shots will really be flying out of it. But it also has a big buff for handling and reload speed, both of which are nice to have when fighting in PvP.

Impulse Amplifier is responsible for buffing both velocity and reload speed, as are Quick Launch and High-Velocity Rounds. And Surrounded will help if you’re pushed by several enemies, dealing extra damage to a whole team of foes.