How to get Perfect Taste in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Eva Levante’s Traveler-blessed oven is back with the Dawning this year, bringing players more recipes for some of the Vanguard’s favorite interplanetary baked goods.

Baking Dawning cookies requires two different ingredient types and some Dawning Essence to put the final touches on the confection. Players can obtain some ingredients based on the type of enemies they kill, while other ingredients drop based on how that kill took place—and Perfect Taste is in the latter category.

Here’s how you can find Perfect Taste during the Dawning celebrations in Destiny 2.

Where to find Perfect Taste in the Dawning in Destiny 2

Perfect Taste is obtained by killing enemies with precision shots, so if your aim is good, odds are you’ll stock up on it relatively quickly.

Which weapons work well for precision hits will depend on preference, but hand cannons bring a good mix of balance and range. Exotic Primaries deal extra damage to red-bar enemies, too, so keep that in mind if you’re looking for a weapon that will make short work of enemies quickly.

If you’re farming for Perfect Taste, it helps to have an area with plenty of enemies to shoot at. While Perfect Taste doesn’t require a specific enemy type, seeing the recipes that use this ingredient will help you define where to farm Perfect Taste. You can then farm an area with an enemy type that drops the other ingredient needed for the goods you want to bake, killing two Lucent Moths with one Headstone.

All Dawning recipes that use Perfect Taste in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players have two different options to spend their Perfect Taste.

Gentleman’s Shortbread (Devrim Kay ): Ether Cane, Perfect Taste.

): Ether Cane, Perfect Taste. Lucent Crunch (Fynch): Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste

If you want to bake goods for Devrim Kay on the EDZ, you’ll need to add some Ether Cane, Perfect Taste, and Dawning Essence together. Ether Canes drop from defeating Fallen enemies anywhere in the system. The process is similar for Fynch: just mix Perfect Flavor with some Chitin Power, obtained by taking down Hive anywhere, and sprinkle in some Dawning Essence to get Lucent Crunch, his choice of snack.

Fallen are relatively easy to find in most locations, but the EDZ is sprawling with them. Likewise, Savathun’s Throne World, where Fynch dwells, is crawling with Hive enemies, especially in the Florescent Canal. Lost Sectors in Trostland (EDZ) are a good choice to farm Fallen kills, while the Sepulcher Lost Sector can bring plenty of Hive.

For Fynch’s recipe specifically, you can also dive into Altars of Sorrow and other areas on the Moon.