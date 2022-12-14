Bring the Christmas lights, Guardian. Eva Levante is back to the Tower, and she’s bringing the Dawning cheer with her.

As part of the end-of-year celebrations, Destiny 2‘s holiday-themed event allows players to bake goods for their favorite NPCs. Having the right ingredients is essential, though, and you’ll also need just a pinch of Dawning Essence to bring the confection to life.

Dawning ingredients have a few different ways of dropping upon killing enemies, and they can depend on either how the enemy was killed or on the type of enemy killed. Here’s how you can find some Electric Flavor to shock anyone who receives your baked goods.

How to get Electric Flavor in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Electric Flavor has a chance of dropping from kills with Arc damage. This means there are plenty of possible sources, even if you’re not running an Arc subclass.

When it comes to Arc kills against mobs, few weapons in Destiny 2 stand a chance against Trinity Ghoul. This Exotic bow can clear out mobs with a single arrow, especially if you have its catalyst. If you’re looking to get Electric Flavor while doing other activities, though, Arc weapons will also do the trick. For room clearing, Vow of the Disciple’s Forbearance grenade launcher has tremendous area-clearing potential, especially with Chain Reaction.

Last year’s Salvager’s Salvo can also play a similar role, wiping out mobs with a single grenade shot (and the aftershock from Chain Reaction).

Of course, Arc abilities are also very much on the table. The near-ubiquitous Titans can make use of their Storm Grenades, while Warlocks can also make heaps of Ionic Traces to keep their ability regeneration running. Hunters can resort to other combos, such as the timeless melee-dodge combo from Liar’s Handshake and Arc.

All Dawning recipes with Electric Flavor in Destiny 2

Only two recipes use Electric Flavor this year:

Strange Cookies (Xûr): Taken Butter, Electric Flavor.

Taken Butter, Electric Flavor. Etheric Coldsnaps (Variks): Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor.

Since Electric Flavor is a damage-based ingredient, the recipes that use it will need players to obtain another ingredient that stems from the enemy type they killed. With Taken Butter and Chitin Powder making for two combinations, you can farm for Electric Flavor alongside either of the two ingredients to optimize your baking.

Taken Butter drops from Taken enemies, which are available mostly in the Dreaming City. Lost Sectors such as Aphelion’s Rest (the Strand) and Chamber of Starlight (Rheasilvia) will be a good choice, but you can also run the Blind Well for some Dreaming City-exclusive loot.

Chitin Powder requires Hive kills. Hive are available in different destinations, but the Moon and Savathûn’s Throne World are the main places you should look. The Moon’s near-endless Altars of Sorrow brings hordes of Hive enemies, but Lost Sectors such as K1 Revelation (Moon) and Sepulcher (Throne World) can give you what you need.