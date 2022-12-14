How to get Superb Texture in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Eva Levante is back in the Tower, and you can bake her some Classic Butter Cookies for the times you’ve spent together since the last Dawning.

Baking cookies for some NPCs is a core part of Destiny 2‘s end-of-year celebrations. You can mix ingredients together to generate recipes, which yield some of the Vanguard’s favorite baked goodies if you add in some Dawning Essence.

Since food isn’t just about flavor and also about texture, though, some NPCs may actually want their delicacies to have a Superb Texture when they eat your lovingly baked cookies. Here’s how you can find Superb Texture in Destiny 2.

Where to find Superb Texture in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Superb Texture can drop by killing enemies with Super damage. Roaming Supers (or Well of Radiance, if you’re a Warlock) will be your best shot here.

Warlocks should take advantage of Super-extending Exotics, such as Crown of Tempests for Stormtrance and Geomag Stabilizers for Chaos Reach. Shadebinders can also use their long-lasting Stasis effects to freeze enemies and shatter them over a wide area. Taking advantage of Super-extending Exotics like Dawn Chorus and Phoenix Protocol (Solar Warlock), Crown of Tempests (Arc Warlock), or Raiju’s Harness (Arc Hunter) can also help.

The Blind Well can also be a solid choice thanks to the Harmony mechanics. As long as you kill the Anathema enemies and get their buffs, you should have a solid amount of Super regen.

Orb Generation will also come in handy for farming Superb Texture, so don’t forget to equip the appropriate Siphon mods.

You could also use a Super-centric build, but unless you want to stock up on Superb Texture, you might be better off farming other ingredients.

All Dawning recipes with Superb Texture in Destiny 2

If you’re looking to bake Classic Butter Cookies for Eva Levante, you’ll need some Superb Texture and (unsurprisingly) some Taken Butter. This is the only recipe using Superb Texture this Dawning, so you can go to Taken-heavy areas and unleash your Supers.

In weeks when the Dreaming City’s Curse is at its strongest, you can also find Taken enemies on the Blind Well, which will allow you to kill two birds with one stone.