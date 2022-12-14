Where to find Chitin Powder in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

As if beating Oryx and Savathûn wasn’t enough, Guardians will now turn their Hive into Dawning ingredients as part of Destiny 2‘s holiday celebrations, bringing the Dawning cheer to the Vanguard and its allies.

During the Dawning, players can use different sets of ingredients and some Dawning Essence to provide cookies for some NPCs, from Banshee-44 and Commander Zavala to Xûr and Failsafe.

One of the ingredients required to make these not-so-delicate confections is Chitin Powder, which drops from killing a specific enemy type (and swords are optional for this one). Here’s how you can get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2.

How to get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Chitin Powder is available by killing Hive enemies in any destination. If you’re looking to stock up on Chitin Powder, though, going for places with high enemy density is your best choice.

Altars of Sorrow on the Moon is to Hive farming what the Blind Well is to Taken enemies: a near-endless, repeatable source of enemies. Hive will come marching at you in droves at Altars, so you might as well make the most out of it to collect Chitin Powder. You don’t have to advance past tier one of Altars if you can’t do it yourself and don’t have backup, but the more rounds of Altars, the more Hive you have at your disposal.

Altars of Sorrow isn’t the only Hive location, though. You can find Hive in some Lost Sectors on the Moon (including K1 Revelation), as well as in the Florescent Canal in Savathûn’s Throne World (and the Sepulcher Lost Sector in the area).

All Dawning recipes that use Chitin Powder

Chitin Powder has a few different recipes at your disposal, so there are a few different combinations of weapons and armaments to use when it comes to gathering ingredients.

Etheric Coldsnaps (Variks): Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor.

Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor. Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (Eris Morn ): Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch.

): Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch. Bright-Dusted Snowballs (Tess Everis) : Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors.

: Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors. Lucent Crunch (Fynch): Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste.

You can get on Eris Morn’s good graces with some Ascendant Oatmeal Raising Cookies (which she more than deserves, especially after the storyline of Season of the Haunted). Her baked good of choice requires Finishing Touch, available by finishing combatants.

If you want to bring your goodies to Fynch, though, be sure to land precision final blows for a shot at Perfect Taste, which you can mix with Chitin Powder and some Dawning Essence to make Lucent Crunch.

Variks, on the other hand, appreciates the Etheric Coldsnaps, which require Electric Flavor—available by killing opponents with Arc damage. Lastly, Tess Everis’ Bright-Dusted Snowballs require Multifaceted Flavors, available by getting multi kills with any weapon.