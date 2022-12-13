In Destiny 2‘s annual holiday event The Dawning, players traditionally used to blasting away foes with space magic and assorted weaponry are instead tasked with baking delectable cookies for the game’s many vendors and allies.

Eva Levante is in the Tower, and once she’s handed you your Holiday Oven 2.1, she will task you with baking a plethora of different cookie recipes that each require a different combination of ingredients. In the quest for 2022’s incarnation of The Dawning, Cookie Delivery Helper, the very first step has Eva commission three different batches of cookies: Telemetry Tapioca, Infinite Forest Cake, and Lavender Ribbon Cookies.

Lavender Ribbon Cookies are for Saint-14, the Titan responsible for running Trials of Osiris and Osiris’s partner, and you will need to bake and deliver them directly to him in order to tick off this part of the quest.

How to bake Lavender Ribbon Cookies in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

Lavender Ribbon Cookies require three ingredients to bake: one Vex Milk, one Personal Touch and 15 Essence of Dawning. Saint-14 is located in the Tower hangar, where you can freely deliver the cookies to him even when Trials of Osiris is not active.

Vex Milk is an Uncommon ingredient that can be obtained by killing Vex combatants anywhere in the system. The best farms for this in the current incarnation of The Dawning are the Spire of the Watcher dungeon that just released with Season of the Seraph, as well as the Bunker E15 Lost Sector on Europa.

Personal Touch is a Rare ingredient that players can generate by defeating combatants with melee abilities. This can be a tough ingredient to get to drop consistently, so be prepared to do a lot of punching to get a decent amount for your baking needs.

Essence of Dawning is one of the main currencies for The Dawning, and you earn it through completing various activities such as Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit.

You can explore our full recipe and ingredients list for The Dawning to get a leg up on the tasks ahead of you and make grinding for the Star Baker title this holiday season a much simpler task.