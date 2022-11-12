Overwatch League 2023 offseason trade tracker 

After the final pieces of confetti fell from the Dallas Fuel’s first franchise championship win, and the most competitive Grand Finals in Overwatch League history, the annual offseason bloodbath began.

Welcome to Overwatch League “rostermania,” 2023 edition.

In the months after the Grand Finals, teams make difficult decisions as to which contracts they’ll be extending into 2023 and which players will be left in the dust. Underperforming teams may make massive roster reconstruction decisions that include changes in upper management, such as coaches and general managers.

Nearly every team will make changes heading into the 2023 season, which still has an unidentified start date.

In order to help you keep track of these changes, which can often come in rapid succession, Dot Esports maintains this Overwatch League trade tracker throughout the “rostermania” season. Daily changes and current free agents are listed; when roster construction rules and important dates for the 2023 season are released, they’ll also be added.

Entries for daily changes are listed in reverse chronological order, meaning the newest changes will always be listed at the top. Free agents and retirements will be listed as they’re announced, but with no specific order.

Overwatch League trade tracker

November 2022

2023 Overwatch League free agents

Players are listed as free agents if they’ve formally announced that they’re looking for a team (abbreviated “LFT” on social media). Unless otherwise specified, players are assumed to be unrestricted free agents, meaning any team can sign them without having to negotiate with their previous team. This applies to players with expired contracts. Being an unrestricted free agent doesn’t necessarily mean the player won’t return to their former team next year, but it gives them more options to seek offers.

Restricted free agents can actively seek a new team, but their previous team can also match offers and retain them for 2023. These terms aren’t officially used in the Overwatch League, but are used generally in this list to differentiate between types of players seeking employment next season.