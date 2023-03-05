France and former glory combine in Washington Justice’s 2023 Overwatch League roster

Some of the league's old guard return for another chance at redemption.

With a little over three weeks before the Overwatch League season kicks off with a West Region Pro-Am Tournament, the clock is ticking for teams to publicly announce their rosters. Some teams remain completely MIA, but the Washington Justice has finally unveiled its squad featuring former OWL pros from multiple regions.

The team announced players every few hours on March 4 and 5, resulting in a six-player roster with many names familiar to long-time Overwatch League fans.

Washington’s damage line will be headed by former Hangzhou Spark DPS Kim “AlphaYi” Jun, a formidable player with extensive hero pool flexibility. He’ll be joined by hitscan Lim “Flora” Young-woo, who was last seen trying to rack up wins for the struggling New York Excelsior.

While it’s not unheard of for teams to build from the ground up with veteran talent, the Justice is keeping things spicy by working several French dynamos into its multi-regional roster.

Legendary Lúcio specialist Brice “FDGod” Monsçavoir will return to the Overwatch League stage after spending a year in the European Overwatch Contenders scene. He most recently played for the San Francisco Shock in 2021 and is known for his speedy, aggressive main support play.

Benjamin “BenBest” Dieulafait, last seen in the Overwatch League on the Paris Eternal in 2020, will be heading up the tank line. Much like FDGod, after departing the league, he worked his way back up in the Contenders circuit and was outspoken about his ability to rejoin the highest tier of competition.

Another flexible talent in Chris “MirroR” Trinh rounds out the Justice’s tank line. MirroR was one of the few players to flex to all roles in his time in the Overwatch League and has been on several teams, including the Vancouver Titans and Florida Mayhem.

Flexibility is clearly a priority for the Justice as the team is depending on former DPS Kim “Teru” Min-gi to take over the flex support position. He was most famous for being a standout player on the serially unlucky 2021 Vancouver Titans roster, but he also played support for the Hangzhou Spark during a short period at the end of the 2022 season.

Washington is currently head coached by Zouhair “GetAmazed” Baba, who worked with BenBest and FDGod for multiple years on teams like the Paris Eternal and Team PEPS in Contenders Europe. Additional coaching staff members are expected to be announced on March 5.