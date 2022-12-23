Boston Uprising introduces 2023 OWL roster—and it’s the franchise’s most-stacked lineup yet

After years of mediocrity and disappointment, the Boston Uprising are revolting against averageness for the 2023 Overwatch League season. The franchise has signed an absolutely stacked roster that’s easily its most impressive on paper in years, featuring MVP candidates and former champions.

With the exception of DPS player Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo, who returns to Boston from San Francisco for the third time in his career after leaving just prior to the start of last season, the roster for 2023 is entirely made up of players making their Uprising debut. The team released most of its previous roster and moved the rest to free agency this offseason.

Stars. Leaders. Heroes. The @bostonuprising are proud to present our 2023 roster.



A team of warriors with one goal in mind: showing the fans why they call Boston the city of champions.

A former two-time champion with San Francisco Shock, Yoo “smurf” Myeong-hwan leads from the front of the new roster as the tank. Joining Striker at DPS is an incredible duo, the former Washington Justice franchise player in Jang “Decay” Gui-un and a returning icon in season one champion Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim, coming out of content creation retirement.

The Uprising has also picked up the all-star support duo of Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-gon and Kim “IZaYaKI” Min-chul from Shanghai Dragons, two players who have won back-to-back Role Star awards at support over the past three seasons (LeeJaeGon in 2020 and 2021, IZaYaKI in 2021 and 2022).

The team that’s been assembled under the Boston Uprising banner for 2023 is easily the best roster the franchise has ever put together after four seasons in the league. Since OWL began, Uprising has never finished higher than top six at the end-of-year playoffs or won any stage during the regular season, and their single top-six playoff result came during the league’s inaugural season.

With a roster filled to the brim with all-stars, MVP-caliber talent, and even former world champions, the Uprising will look to reverse their fortunes in 2023.