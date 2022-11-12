Florida Mayhem parts ways with 4 players 

Several key talents will be waving goodbye to the Sunshine State for now.

Even the sunniest of teams aren’t immune to the Overwatch League’s offseason chaos. The Florida Mayhem was one of the most welcome surprises of the 2022 season, but parts of its diverse and flexible roster will be moving on next year.

The team announced today that it would be parting ways with four of its players before the 2023 season. Hitscan Jung “Xzi” Ki-hyo, damage dealer Isaiah “Hydron” Rodriguez, and support players Jung “Anamo” Taesung and Majed “SirMajed” Alrashied will not be rocking the team’s iconic pink jerseys next season.

Assistant coach Woo “Da1” Dae-won also parted ways with the team.

Thank you, @KingHydron for being the cultural leader of the team and bridging the gap between our Korean and Western players. Thank you, @xzi_ow for being the stoic, dependable teammate anyone can count on. We wish you both the best on what comes next. pic.twitter.com/ANNBNEGSPJ — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) November 12, 2022

Before the 2022 season kicked off, the Florida Mayhem embarked on a full roster rebuild, only keeping one player from its previous season. Florida’s management cobbled together the league’s most diverse roster, pulling from Overwatch Contenders talent as well as soliciting the knowledge of veterans.

Hydron was one of the team’s biggest standouts, going head to head in Sojourn battles with some of the league’s most dangerous damage dealers. Alongside players like Xzi, who overcame health issues and the usual visa hell to get to Florida, he was able to make a true name for himself among the league’s elite.

The same could be said about SirMajed, a familiar sight to any EMEA Contenders fans. His Zenyatta plays often saved the Mayhem from imminent destruction in close team fights. Anamo, one of the league’s most veteran main supports, offered consistent healing and leadership in the team’s backline.

Florida now heads into 2023 with three remaining roster members whose contract statuses have not yet been disclosed.