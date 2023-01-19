Los Angeles Gladiators adds legendary Outlaw to its 2023 lineup

This Overwatch League offseason has been a precarious one for many veteran players as teams dismantle rosters and acquire new talent, hoping for a more successful future. Rookies will be a key part of the league’s sixth season, but some longtime players won’t be giving up their thrones any time soon.

The Los Angeles Gladiators announced today the addition of veteran player Dante “Danteh” Cruz in the tank position. He’s one of the few remaining Overwatch League players to have participated in all five seasons and is a perpetual fan favorite.

there were only a few teams I wanted to join this year and I was lucky enough to find a home on one of them. super excited to focus on tank this season and i'll do my best to make good results ! 💜 #shieldsup https://t.co/jg3oGPSc5K — danteh (@danteh) January 19, 2023

Danteh previously played for the Houston Outlaws for four seasons and was often considered a pillar of the team. He started his Overwatch League career on the San Francisco Shock but was traded before the second season began.

Throughout most of his competitive career, Danteh had been a DPS player, known for his Tracer play and his flexibility to pick up new heroes as necessary for new metas. With the introduction of Overwatch 2 last year, Danteh flexed into the tank role, first picking up Doomfist—formerly a damage hero in the base game—to help the Outlaws. As the season progressed, he added more tank heroes to his repertoire and ended up as Houston’s de facto tank player.

The Gladiators have picked Danteh up as a tank player, meaning he’s likely fully switched over to the Overwatch 2 tank lifestyle.

Los Angeles previously confirmed that only damage dealer Kevin “Kevster” Persson and veteran support Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway would be retained from the 2022 roster. The team acquired another former Outlaw in support player Mun “Lastro” Jung-won last month.