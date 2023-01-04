Florida Mayhem rounds out 2023 Overwatch League roster with veteran support and rookie DPS

West Region teams have finally started to assemble full rosters for the upcoming Overwatch League season, competing with each other to pick up the best free agents left in the ample pool of candidates. After teasing fans for a few weeks by revealing only two blurred names in the background of other announcements, the Florida Mayhem decided to lift the curtain today and reveal its newest additions.

Finnish DPS Paavo “Sauna” Ulmanen and former Toronto Defiant main support Sung “CH0R0NG” Yoo-min will be joining the Mayhem for the 2023 season, the team announced today.

While CH0R0NG is likely a familiar name for Overwatch League fans thanks to his efforts on the Defiant’s backline last year, Sauna may not be as instantly recognizable. The young DPS has been a part of the European Overwatch Contenders scene for over two years, playing on teams like Shu’s Money Crew EU and Young and Beautiful.

Head coach Jordan “Gunba” Graham and assistant coach Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey will also be returning next year. Thus far, they’ll be the team’s only two coaches.

CH0R0NG and Sauna round out the roster for the Mayhem, which was one of the few organizations that kept several of its 2022 players on the payroll. Tank Ham “Someone” Jeong-wan, DPS Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun, and support Rupal Zaman will get to run it back with Florida next year.

Earlier in the offseason, the Mayhem also acquired hitscan Choi “Mer1t” Tae-min from the Houston Outlaws in a cash trade deal.

In 2022, Florida’s roster was a mix of veteran and rookie talent from multiple countries that rose above the expectations for a budget team. They scored a 12-12 regular season record and won several games in the postseason bracket before being eliminated by the Hangzhou Spark.