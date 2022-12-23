Houston Outlaws shows no fear in dropping the bag for champion tank Fearless

While the Overwatch League offseason has been full of wild roster announcements, nothing spices up the winter like a good old Texas team swap.
Former Dallas Fuel tank and 2022 Overwatch League champion Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok is joining the Houston Outlaws’ roster in 2023, the franchise announced today. It’s an unprecedented pickup for a team that has historically opted for budget player options.
Fearless had been a part of the Dallas Fuel roster since the franchise’s rebuild in late 2020. He’s overwhelmingly considered one of the best tanks in the Overwatch League, as well as a player with a remarkable redemption story.
After starting his OWL career on the Shanghai Dragons, which had a 0-40 record in the inaugural season, Fearless bounced back on the Fuel. He was crowned Grand Finals MVP after his team’s win in 2022.
Houston, meanwhile, has many positions to fill before the sixth season kicks off. Despite the team’s successful 2022 season, which included a third-place finish in the postseason tournament, Outlaws management opted to dismantle nearly all of last year’s roster.
Only star DPS Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun survived the Houston purge and is confirmed to return in 2023.
Former Outlaws main support Mun “Lastro” Jung-won was acquired by the Los Angeles Gladiators today while former hitscan ace Choi “MER1T” Tae-min was traded to the Florida Mayhem in a cash deal earlier this month.