No one’s in the house: Washington Justice releases entire roster, coaching staff

Some teams in the Overwatch League attempt to create a “clean slate” for a new season by dropping a majority of players or replacing some key staff members. The Washington Justice, on the other hand, has decided that everyone needs to head out the door.

Today, the team officially announced that all five of its remaining players as well as its head coach and player manager would not be returning for 2023. This means no one is currently signed to the Justice as of Nov. 18.

Supports An “OPENER” Gi-beom and Jung “Krillin” Yung-hoon, tank Shin “Kalios” Woo-yeol, and DPS players Kim “Assassin” Sung-won and Jang “Decay” Gui-un have all had their contract options declines, or in OPENER’s case, their contract terminated. Head coach Han “Sup7eme” Seungjun and player manager Haeni Kim will also not be returning to the Justice due to a declined option and contract expiration, respectively. Assistant coach Park “Chilhwa” Min-hyung announced his departure earlier in the week.

We look forward to sharing updates with Justice fans about the 2023 season soon, so please stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zWqPx31jWs — Washington Justice (@washjustice) November 19, 2022

Washington came under fire for reducing its roster to five players (one fewer than the league minimum) in the middle of the 2022 season, sending some of its best talents to other teams. The team’s general manager and an assistant coach also left abruptly as the roster dwindled.

Multiple Justice players have posted on social media that they were seeking a team over the past week, including Washington’s star player Decay. Though the players noted they were still in talks with the Justice, this announcement may have changed things.

A graphic listed four players as having their “option declined,” meaning either the team or the player decided against continuing their contract for another year.

OPENER, the team’s rookie support, was listed as “contract terminated,” a phrase rarely used in league contract talks. Grant “Keranthil” Paranjape, Washington’s vice president of esports business, clarified in a Reddit comment that this distinction was due to OPENER’s two-year contract being terminated with severance.

The Washington Justice ended the 2022 season with an 11-13 record.