Washington Justice release Happy, vigilante in final wave of roster moves

The Washington Justice has been offloading quite a bit of its players this season, and Lee “Happy” Jung-woo and Kim “vigilante” Jun are the last two players to make moves just before the Aug. 18 Overwatch League trade deadline.

Recently, the Justice also sent Kim “Mag” Tae-sung to the Boston Uprising, and dropped assistant coach Jung “Tydolla” Seung-min from the roster as well. Aaron “PRE” Heckman also deleted his Twitter account after posting one last message to the site thanking the fans for understanding. It is unclear if PRE is still with the Justice at this time since fans had noticed he had removed all mentions of his association with the team around Aug. 14.

Happy has found a new home on the Los Angeles Gladiators and vigilante will now play for the Atlanta Reign. The Justice now has just five players on its roster, which is one player below the minimum required players on the squad. The Justice will give the sixth slot to a staff member for the remainder of the season in order to comply with the OWL minimum of six players.

The transactions announced today conclude our player moves. We intend to move forward with this roster to complete the 2022 season.



The Washington Justice will now have to compete with the current roster of DPS players Gui-un “Decay” Jang, Kim “Assassin” Sung-won, tank player Shin “Kalios” Woo-yeol, and support players Jung “Krillin” Yung-hoon and An “OPENER” Gi-beom.

These moves from the Justice come just a few days after a report from GG Recon reported the Justice were looking to drastically decrease its competitive cost. Lost confidence in the OWL’s finances is reportedly the reason for the cost-cutting after a meeting the teams had on Aug. 10.

The team will now have to compete with just five active players on its roster. There are still two tournaments left in the Overwatch League competitive season: the Countdown Cup in October and playoffs.