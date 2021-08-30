VCT Masters 3 Berlin: Scores, schedule, bracket

VCT Masters Three Berlin will conclude the third stage of the VALORANT Champions Tour and set the stage for the first VALORANT world championship at Champions at the end of the year.

Sixteen teams will collide in a four-group group stage beginning on Sept. 10, with the top two teams from each group moving on to a single-elimination bracket. The winner of VCT Masters Three Berlin will earn one of the 16 spots at Champions, regardless of the amount of VCT points they’ve earned. All the teams that are participating in Berlin have an opportunity to secure a spot at Champions depending on the number of points they’ve earned, with the exception of a couple of teams like Sentinels and KRU Esports, who have already done so.

Participating teams

The 16 teams participating at VCT Masters Three Berlin have been determined by regional Challengers Playoffs at the end of Stage Three. Only three teams competing in Berlin attended Masters Two Reykjavík.

Four EMEA teams (Europe, Turkey, and CIS): Gambit, Acend, SuperMassive Blaze

Three North American teams: Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Team Envy

Two Brazilian teams: Keyd Stars, Havan Liberty

Two Korean teams: Vision Strikers, F4Q

Two Japanese teams: ZETA DIVISION, Crazy Raccoon

Two Southeast Asian teams: Bren Esports, Paper Rex

One Latin American team: KRU Esports

Groups

Each group is its own small double-elimination bracket, with the top two from each moving on to the playoffs. A random draw will determine the playoff matches. All matches will be best-of-three series, except for the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five. Matches will be played on VALORANT Patch 3.04.

Group A

Image via Riot Games

Group A consists of:

Vision Strikers: Korea’s first seed

Paper Rex: Southeast Asia’s second seed

SuperMassive Blaze: EMEA’s second seed

Acend: EMEA’s third seed

Group B

Image via Riot Games

Group B consists of:

Keyd Stars: Brazil’s first seed

Team Envy: NA’s third seed

KRU Esports: Latin America

ZETA DIVISION: Japan’s first seed

Group C

Image via Riot Games

Group C consists of:

Gambit: EMEA’s first seed

Crazy Raccoon: Japan’s second seed

100 Thieves: NA’s second seed

Havan Liberty: Brazil’s second seed

Group D

Image via Riot Games

Group D consists of:

Sentinels: NA’s first seed

G2 Esports: EMEA’s fourth seed

Bren Esports: Southeast Asia’s first seed

F4Q: Korea’s second seed

Schedule and scores

The full official schedule has not been released yet, but we know that the official broadcast for each group stage day and the quarterfinals day will begin at 7am CT. The broadcast for the semifinals and grand finals days begins at 9am CT.

