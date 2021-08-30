VCT Masters 3 Berlin: Scores, schedule, bracket

VCT Masters Three Berlin will conclude the third stage of the VALORANT Champions Tour and set the stage for the first VALORANT world championship at Champions at the end of the year.
Sixteen teams will collide in a four-group group stage beginning on Sept. 10, with the top two teams from each group moving on to a single-elimination bracket. The winner of VCT Masters Three Berlin will earn one of the 16 spots at Champions, regardless of the amount of VCT points they’ve earned. All the teams that are participating in Berlin have an opportunity to secure a spot at Champions depending on the number of points they’ve earned, with the exception of a couple of teams like Sentinels and KRU Esports, who have already done so.
Participating teams
The 16 teams participating at VCT Masters Three Berlin have been determined by regional Challengers Playoffs at the end of Stage Three. Only three teams competing in Berlin attended Masters Two Reykjavík.
- Four EMEA teams (Europe, Turkey, and CIS): Gambit, Acend, SuperMassive Blaze
- Three North American teams: Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Team Envy
- Two Brazilian teams: Keyd Stars, Havan Liberty
- Two Korean teams: Vision Strikers, F4Q
- Two Japanese teams: ZETA DIVISION, Crazy Raccoon
- Two Southeast Asian teams: Bren Esports, Paper Rex
- One Latin American team: KRU Esports
Groups
Each group is its own small double-elimination bracket, with the top two from each moving on to the playoffs. A random draw will determine the playoff matches. All matches will be best-of-three series, except for the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five. Matches will be played on VALORANT Patch 3.04.
Group A
Group A consists of:
- Vision Strikers: Korea’s first seed
- Paper Rex: Southeast Asia’s second seed
- SuperMassive Blaze: EMEA’s second seed
- Acend: EMEA’s third seed
Group B
Group B consists of:
- Keyd Stars: Brazil’s first seed
- Team Envy: NA’s third seed
- KRU Esports: Latin America
- ZETA DIVISION: Japan’s first seed
Group C
Group C consists of:
- Gambit: EMEA’s first seed
- Crazy Raccoon: Japan’s second seed
- 100 Thieves: NA’s second seed
- Havan Liberty: Brazil’s second seed
Group D
Group D consists of:
- Sentinels: NA’s first seed
- G2 Esports: EMEA’s fourth seed
- Bren Esports: Southeast Asia’s first seed
- F4Q: Korea’s second seed
Schedule and scores
The full official schedule has not been released yet, but we know that the official broadcast for each group stage day and the quarterfinals day will begin at 7am CT. The broadcast for the semifinals and grand finals days begins at 9am CT.
