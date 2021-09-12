Sentinels defeat G2 2-1 behind dominant Haven performance at VCT Masters Berlin

Sentinels took down G2 Esports 2-1 after strong performances from both teams in today’s VALORANT Champions Tour matchup in Berlin.

Many analysts and fans expected Sentinels, the reigning Masters Reykjavik champions, to defeat G2 2-0. After a 13-6 victory on Split, it looked like Sentinels were going to make all those expectations come true.

G2 charged back during the first half of Icebox, winning 13-8. G2’s win was the first time Sentinels lost a map on LAN, after not dropping a single map during Masters Reykjavik. Unfortunately for G2, however, the map loss apparently woke Sentinels up. They raced out to an 8-0 lead on Haven en route to a relaxed 13-8 victory.

The match was hyped up as one of the best in VCT Masters Berlin’s group stage by many, chief among them the G2 organization. The hype worked: the match was the second highest-viewed competitive VALORANT match of all time, according to EsportsCharts, clocking in at a little below 800,000 viewers on the first map alone.

The next match between these two teams will come on Sept. 15. Their group has been truncated by the absence of Bren Esports, who was slated to be the fourth team in the mix. As such, only one team will be eliminated from the trio of Sentinels, F4Q, and G2. Sentinels will play F4Q on Sept. 13.

Sentinels’ Tyson “TenZ” Ngo won the day after notching 54 kills during the three-map stretch. 12 of them were first kills, to just only three first deaths.

Sentinels may still have their status as the best team in the world, but G2 showed that the rest of the world is catching up. There’s still a long way to go in this tournament, and anything could happen, especially now that teams know Sentinels are mortal.

