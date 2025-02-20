What is the longest VALORANT game in VCT history?

If you’re looking for details on the longest pro VALORANT match in the history of VCT, we’ve got that—and some interesting “overtime” fun facts—for you right here.

Recommended Videos

Thanks to its fast-paced features, VALORANT can get incredibly competitive, especially at pro level. When it comes to esports games, the longer a match runs, the greater the audience’s thrill. While most pro VALORANT games end with one team reaching 13-round wins before the other, many go into overtime. But only a few matches make it past the 30-round mark, giving onlookers the nail-biting action they crave. Anything can come out of a match when it runs for over an hour, with both teams motivated to win the game.

Here are all the details on the longest VALORANT pro match since 2021.

Which is the longest VALORANT pro game in VCT history?

Bring on a long game of VALORANT. Photo via TSM

At the time of writing, the longest official VALORANT esports game played to date is the TSM vs. Gen.G Esports faceoff on the Split map back during VCT 2021. Second in a best-of-three upper quarterfinals series in the playoffs stage of the North America Stage three: Challengers two tournament, the match ended in a 23-21 score line favoring TSM. It ran for over one hour and 40 minutes.

Interestingly, VALORANT’s custom mode didn’t support more than 40 rounds in a match back then. So, after both teams hit 20 rounds, the tournament organizer had to call for a technical timeout and start a new custom session to continue the match.

The longest-running VALORANT pro games

ForZe vs. FPX in VCT 2021 EMEA Challengers

Shortly after the iconic Gen.G vs. TSM Split game in VCT 2021, a thrilling forZe vs. FPX overtime in the EMEA Challengers Stage three almost broke the longest game time record. The second game of the best-of-three series played on the Bind map ended with forZe grabbing the win at 22-20. It ran for over one hour and 42 minutes, according to vlr.gg.

Sentinels vs. MIBR in VCT Americas Kickoff

The longest game in the VCT Americas history (and one of the longest-running pro VALORANT games since 2021) was between Sentinels and MIBR during the Kickoff 2025 stage. Part of the lower finals best-of-five series, the 40-round game on the Pearl map ended with MIBR taking the win at 21-19. According to vlr.gg, it ran for over one hour and 38 minutes.

Nongshim RedForce vs. Rex Regum Qeon in VCT Pacific Kickoff

The newest underdogs of the VCT Pacific league—Nongshim RedForce—and RRQ faced off in a heated VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 game on the Lotus map. It resulted in a 22-20 scoreline, with Nongshim taking the win. According to vlr.gg, the match ran for over one hour and 32 minutes.

B4 Esports vs. No2B e-Sports in First Strike: Brazil

As part of one of VALORANT’s earliest official regional tournament circuits, B4 Esports took on No2B e-Sports in a whopping 58-round game on Ascent. The match ended in a 30-28 scoreline, with B4 securing two consecutive rounds for the win.

There’s no record of the game’s total runtime, so we couldn’t put it ahead of the TSM vs. Gen.G match based on official numbers. But we have plenty of reasons to believe it’s likely the longest pro VALORANT match played to date.

FNATIC vs. M3 Champions in VCT 2021 EMEA Challengers

The FNATIC vs. M3 Champions series in VCT 2021 Stage one: Challengers EMEA hosted one of the longest-running pro matches in VALORANT esports’ history. The decider game on the Split map ran for 44 rounds and over one hour and 42 minutes.

Interestingly, while FNATIC was in a five-round advantage in the second half of the game, M3 Champions later managed to make an epic comeback, leading to several memorable and close rounds of overtime.

Shopify Rebellion Gold vs. G2 Gozen in VCT 2024 Game Changers

The high-achieving Shopify Rebellion and G2 Gozen VALORANT rosters faced off in a thrilling series of two overtime games back during the playoffs stage of the Game Changers 2024 Championship. The first match on the Abyss map ended with a 17-15 scoreline and ran for over one hour and 21 minutes, becoming one of the longest games played in Game Changers history to date.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy