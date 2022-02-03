When does the Night Market come back to VALORANT?

VALORANT may be a free-to-play game, but its monetization model is based on skins and cosmetic items. There are more than a single way to unlock such items, and paying for them will often be the fastest.

It’s entirely possible to follow a budget-friendly approach while collecting skins, and that’s where the Night Market comes in. The Night Market allows players to pick up cosmetic items at a discount. The skins showcased available in the Night Market will be picked at random, and players will need to get lucky to land their favorite skins.

Even if you don’t get a cosmetic item that you’ve been eying in the Night Market, the deals will always be worth it purely because of the price-performance ratio they offer. Though you won’t be able to reroll any of the items, you’ll be able to get a second chance since the Night Market returns every two months.

When will the Night Market come back to VALORANT?

Riot only announces the Next Market dates a few days before it actually arrives. If you’re wondering when the next Night Market will be, you’ll need to take a look at the previous Night Market dates to guess when the next one could arrive.

Name Start date End date Night Market one Dec. 10, 2020 Jan. 11, 2021 Night Market two Feb. 11, 202 Feb, 23, 2021 Night Market three April 8, 2021 April 20, 2021 Night Market four June 2, 2021 June 15, 2021 Night Market five July 28, 2021 Aug. 10, 2021 Night Market six Sept. 29, 2021 Oct. 12, 2021 Night Market seven Dec. 9, 2021 Dec. 21, 2021 Night Market eight Approximately February 2022 Unknown

When the Night Market finally arrives in VALORANT, it usually stays up for around two weeks, giving enough time for all players to purchase the skins they might like.