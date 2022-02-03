When does the Night Market come back to VALORANT?

VALORANT may be a free-to-play game, but its monetization model is based on skins and cosmetic items. There are more than a single way to unlock such items, and paying for them will often be the fastest.
It’s entirely possible to follow a budget-friendly approach while collecting skins, and that’s where the Night Market comes in. The Night Market allows players to pick up cosmetic items at a discount. The skins showcased available in the Night Market will be picked at random, and players will need to get lucky to land their favorite skins.
Even if you don’t get a cosmetic item that you’ve been eying in the Night Market, the deals will always be worth it purely because of the price-performance ratio they offer. Though you won’t be able to reroll any of the items, you’ll be able to get a second chance since the Night Market returns every two months.
When will the Night Market come back to VALORANT?
Riot only announces the Next Market dates a few days before it actually arrives. If you’re wondering when the next Night Market will be, you’ll need to take a look at the previous Night Market dates to guess when the next one could arrive.
|Name
|Start date
|End date
|Night Market one
|Dec. 10, 2020
|Jan. 11, 2021
|Night Market two
|Feb. 11, 202
|Feb, 23, 2021
|Night Market three
|April 8, 2021
|April 20, 2021
|Night Market four
|June 2, 2021
|June 15, 2021
|Night Market five
|July 28, 2021
|Aug. 10, 2021
|Night Market six
|Sept. 29, 2021
|Oct. 12, 2021
|Night Market seven
|Dec. 9, 2021
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Night Market eight
|Approximately February 2022
|Unknown
When the Night Market finally arrives in VALORANT, it usually stays up for around two weeks, giving enough time for all players to purchase the skins they might like.