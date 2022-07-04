How to use the VALORANT Store Checker

VALORANT skins allow players to show off their sense of style to others. From leveling up your battle pass to purchasing individual skins from the shop, there are a few ways to accumulate more skins in VALORANT.

The in-game shop refreshes frequently and Riot Games adds new skins to the rotation. If you’ve been saving up for a specific skin and are waiting for it to return to the in-game shop, you’ll need to keep up with the VALORANT store since you won’t want to miss out on the opportunity.

How do you check the VALORANT item shop with the Store Checker?

The easiest way to check the items in the VALORANT item shop will be by launching the game. If you don’t have access to your gaming PC, however, there’s an alternative way that will allow you to find out what’s currently available in the shop.

Valorantstore.net uses Riot Games’ API to find out what’s currently available in the store and it can even showcase personalized offerings when players log into their accounts on the website. Valorantstore.net is a third-party tool and you should turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) before logging in with your account.

To turn 2FA for your VALORANT account, you’ll need to:

Sign into your account on Riot’s official website.

Head over to your account settings and find the “Sign-In and Security” tab

Choose two-factor authentication

Click on “Resend email”

Open the email you received from Riot and click on the “Enable Two-Factor Authentication” button

Complete the 2FA procedures

Once you turn on 2FA, you can start checking the daily shop through Valorantstore.net. While the website itself will do its best to protect user data, it’s still recommended to take the necessary steps to fully protect your account from any malicious attacks.