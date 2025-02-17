VCT Masters Bangkok 2025: Schedule, format, and more

VALORANT esports is heading to Bangkok, Thailand, for its first Masters tournament of the season. The top eight teams from around the world will fight it out for the $250,000 top spot and Championship points to secure qualification for the VCT World Championship that caps off the end of the season.

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 will begin Feb. 20 and run until March 2. Here’s everything you need to know about VCT Masters Bangkok 2025, including the teams, format, schedule, brackets, and more.

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 teams

The teams qualified for VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. Image via Riot Games

The teams from each region—The Americas, EMEA, APAC, and China—were top two in the VCT Kickoff 2025 tournaments, which are regional events that serve as an introduction to the 2025 VALORANT esports season.

Notably, last year’s VALORANT Champions winner, Edward Gaming, and Masters Madrid winners, Sentinels, are in the tournament after getting first and second place in their respective regions.

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 format

The tournament is split into two parts: the Swiss Stage (Feb. 20 to 24) and the Bracket Stage (Feb. 27 to March 2).

The Swiss Stage is broken into three rounds, each being a best-of-one. The first-round matches are based on the results of the Kickoff Tournaments, with the first-place teams from each region competing against second-place finishers. There will be no same region match-ups in the first round.

Round one match-ups:

Edward Gaming vs. Team Liquid (Feb. 20 at 4am CT)

DRX vs. Sentinels (Feb. 20 at 7am CT)

Team Vitality vs. T1 (Feb. 21 at 4am CT)

G2 Esports vs. Trace Esports (Feb. 21 at 7am CT)

The match-ups for the next two rounds will be fully random draws that decide who competes against each other and will happen from Feb. 22 to 24.

To advance to playoffs, teams must win two games in the Swiss Stage. If a team loses twice, they are out of the tournament

Bracket Stage

The remaining four teams will be paired against each other through a random draw. The teams will go through a double elimination bracket, each match being a best-of-three series until the Lower and Grand Finals, which will be a best-of-five.

Picture showing days and times for VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. Image via Riot Games

How and where to watch VCT Masters Bangkok 2025

You can watch the tournament games live on the official YouTube channels and Twitch pages of VALORANT Esports. The matches will be streamed in English and regional languages; for the latter, tune in to the official regional channels of VALORANT Esports. Official co-streams by popular content creators and streamers will also be available on YouTube and Twitch.

Fans watching the matches live can also earn exclusive drops that convert to in-game items. The drops include a Masters Bangkok title and spray.

2025 VCT Champions Tour: A road of international tournaments ahead

VCT Masters Bangkok is the first of two Masters tournaments. The second one will be hosted in Toronto in June. Teams will qualify for Masters Toronto by heading back to their respective regions and competing in the first stage of their league, which will begin on March 13 and run until May 16.

After Masters Toronto, stage two of the league will start (July 3 to Aug. 31), and the year will be capped off in Paris with VALORANT Champions (Sept. 12 to Oct. 5).

Championship points are earned throughout the VCT season. Image via Riot Games

Throughout the competitive season, teams will secure Championship points by performing well in the Masters tournaments and stages. The top teams with the most points in each region will go to Champions Paris.

