All weapon skin bundles in VALORANT

Since VALORANT‘s release, players have had rotating access to new weapon skin bundles—collections of cosmetic items centered on a singular theme featuring weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, and sprays.
After the bundle is removed from the store, items may return individually to the rotation, but the bundle itself is typically gone for good (with the exception of the Run It Back Bundle that featured previously released skins voted on by the community).
Here’s the list of all the released VALORANT weapon skin bundles, including the specific weapon skins, starting with the most recent.
Endeavour
- Weapons: Operator, Ares, Bulldog, Vandal, Ghost.
Team Ace
- Weapons: Operator, Vandal, Phantom, Judge, Frenzy.
- Items: Gun buddy
- Sprays: Jett, Phoenix, Raze, Reyna, and Yoru.
Gaia’s Vengeance
- Weapons: Melee (Gaia’s Wrath), Marshal, Vandal, Guardian, Ghost.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Undercity
- Weapons: Melee (Hack), Phantom, Bulldog, Judge, Classic.
- Other items: Player card.
Tigris
- Weapons: Melee (Hu Else), Operator, Phantom, Spectre, Shorty.
- Other items: Gunbuddy, player card, spray.
Protocol 781-A
- Weapons: Melee (Personal Administrative Melee Unit), Phantom, Bulldog, Spectre, Sheriff.
- Misc.: Voice over lines
- Other Items: Gunbuddy, player card, spray.
Run It Back 2
- Weapons: Prime 2.0 Odin, Origin Operator, Forsaken Vandal, Recon Spectre, Tethered Realms Ghost.
Snowfall
- Weapons: Melee (Wand), Ares, Phantom, Judge, Classic.
- Other items: Gun buddy.
VCT Champions 2021
- Weapons: Melee (Champions Karambit), Vandal.
- Misc.: Player cards, player title.
Magepunk Ep. 3
- Weapons: Melee, Operator, Ares, Guardian, Sheriff.
- Other items: Gunbuddy, player card, spray.
Arcane
- Weapons: Sheriff
- Other items: Gunbuddy, player card, spray.
Radiant Crisis 001
- Weapons: Melee (baseball bat), Phantom, Bucky, Spectre, Classic.
Nunca Olvidados
- Weapons: Melee (Catrina), Ares, Vandal, Bulldog, Frenzy.
- Misc.: Player card.
RGX 11z Pro
- Weapons: Melee (Blade), Vandal, Guardian, Stinger, Frenzy.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
VALORANT Go! Vol. 2.
- Weapons: Melee (Yoru’s Stylish Butterfly Comb), Vandal, Ares, Operator, Classic.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
SPECTRUM
- Weapons: Melee (Waveform), Phantom, Guardian, Bulldog, Classic.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Recon
- Weapons: Melee (Balisong), Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, Ghost.
Sakura
- Weapons: Vandal, Ares, Stinger, Sheriff, Classic.
Sentinels of Light
- Weapons: Melee (Relic of the Sentinel), Operator, Vandal, Ares, Sheriff.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Ruination
- Weapons: Melee (Broken Blade of the Ruined King), Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, Guardian.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Give Back
- Weapons: Ion Operator, Reaver Vandal, VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 Spectre, Reaver Sheriff.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Origin
- Weapons: Melee (Crescent Blade), Operator, Vandal, Bucky, Frenzy.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Tethered Realms
- Weapons: Melee (Prosperity), Operator, Vandal, Guardian Ghost.
- Other items: Player card.
Minima
- Weapons: Operator, Phantom, Ares, Spectre, Sheriff.
Forsaken
- Weapons: Melee (Ritual Blade), Operator, Vandal, Spectre, Classic.
Silvanus
- Weapons: Operator, Vandal, Phantom, Stinger, Sheriff.
Magepunk
- Weapons: Melee (Electroblade), Marshal, Spectre, Bucky, Ghost.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Infantry
- Weapons: Operator, Guardian, Ares, Spectre, Ghost.
Prime 2.0
- Weapons: Melee (Karambit), Odin, Phantom, Bucky, Frenzy.
VALORANT Go! Vol. 1
- Weapons: Melee (knife), Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, Ghost.
Celestial
- Weapons: Melee (fan), Phantom, Ares, Judge, Frenzy.
Glitchpop Ep. 2
- Weapons: Melee (axe), Operator, Phantom, Vandal, Classic.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Horizon
- Weapons: Vandal, Bulldog, Spectre, Bucky, Frenzy.
Prism II
- Weapons: Vandal, Bucky, Stinger, Shorty, Sheriff.
Run It Back
- Weapons: Spline Operator, Oni Phantom, Nebula Ares, Prime Spectre, Sovereign Ghost.
BlastX
- Weapons: Melee (Polymer Knifetech Coated Knife), Odin, Phantom, Spectre, Frenzy.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Winterwunderland
- Weapons: Melee (Candy Cane), Vandal, Phantom, Marshal, Ghost.
Sensation
- Weapons: Odin, Vandal, Stinger, Judge, Frenzy.
Wasteland
- Weapons: Vandal, Marshal, Spectre, Sheriff, Shorty.
Ion
- Weapons: Melee (Energy Sword), Operator, Phantom, Bucky, Sheriff.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Reaver
- Weapons: Melee (Knife), Operator, Vandal, Guardian, Sheriff.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Singularity
- Weapons: Melee (Knife), Phantom, Ares, Spectre, Sheriff.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster
- Weapons: Melee (Baton), Operator, Spectre, Bucky, Classic.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Smite
- Weapons: Melee (Knife), Phantom, Odin, Judge, Classic.
Ego
- Weapons: Melee (Knife), Vandal, Guardian, Stinger, Ghost.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Spline
- Weapons: Melee (dagger), Operator, Phantom, Spectre, Classic.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Nebula
- Weapons: Melee (knife), Phantom, Guardian, Ares, Sheriff.
Glitchpop
- Weapons: Melee (Knife), Odin, Bulldog, Judge, Frenzy.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Oni
- Weapons: Melee (Claw), Phantom, Guardian, Bucky, Shorty.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Elderflame
- Weapons: Melee (Dagger), Operator, Vandal, Judge, Frenzy.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.
Prism
- Weapons: Melee (Knife), Operator, Phantom, Ares, Spectre, Ghost.
Sovereign
- Weapons: Melee (Sword), Marshal, Guardian, Stinger, Ghost.
Prime
- Weapons: Melee (Axe), Vandal, Guardian, Spectre, Classic.
- Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.