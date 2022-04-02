All weapon skin bundles in VALORANT

Since VALORANT‘s release, players have had rotating access to new weapon skin bundles—collections of cosmetic items centered on a singular theme featuring weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, and sprays.

After the bundle is removed from the store, items may return individually to the rotation, but the bundle itself is typically gone for good (with the exception of the Run It Back Bundle that featured previously released skins voted on by the community).

Here’s the list of all the released VALORANT weapon skin bundles, including the specific weapon skins, starting with the most recent.

Endeavour

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Operator, Ares, Bulldog, Vandal, Ghost.

Team Ace

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Operator, Vandal, Phantom, Judge, Frenzy.

Operator, Vandal, Phantom, Judge, Frenzy. Items: Gun buddy

Gun buddy Sprays: Jett, Phoenix, Raze, Reyna, and Yoru.

Gaia’s Vengeance

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Gaia’s Wrath), Marshal, Vandal, Guardian, Ghost.

Melee (Gaia’s Wrath), Marshal, Vandal, Guardian, Ghost. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Undercity

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Hack), Phantom, Bulldog, Judge, Classic.

Melee (Hack), Phantom, Bulldog, Judge, Classic. Other items: Player card.

Tigris

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Hu Else), Operator, Phantom, Spectre, Shorty.

Melee (Hu Else), Operator, Phantom, Spectre, Shorty. Other items: Gunbuddy, player card, spray.

Protocol 781-A

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Personal Administrative Melee Unit), Phantom, Bulldog, Spectre, Sheriff.

Melee (Personal Administrative Melee Unit), Phantom, Bulldog, Spectre, Sheriff. Misc.: Voice over lines

Voice over lines Other Items: Gunbuddy, player card, spray.

Run It Back 2

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Prime 2.0 Odin, Origin Operator, Forsaken Vandal, Recon Spectre, Tethered Realms Ghost.

Snowfall

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Wand), Ares, Phantom, Judge, Classic.

Melee (Wand), Ares, Phantom, Judge, Classic. Other items: Gun buddy.

VCT Champions 2021

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Champions Karambit), Vandal.

Melee (Champions Karambit), Vandal. Misc.: Player cards, player title.

Magepunk Ep. 3

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee, Operator, Ares, Guardian, Sheriff.

Melee, Operator, Ares, Guardian, Sheriff. Other items: Gunbuddy, player card, spray.

Arcane

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Sheriff

Sheriff Other items: Gunbuddy, player card, spray.

Radiant Crisis 001

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (baseball bat), Phantom, Bucky, Spectre, Classic.

Nunca Olvidados

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Catrina), Ares, Vandal, Bulldog, Frenzy.

Melee (Catrina), Ares, Vandal, Bulldog, Frenzy. Misc.: Player card.

RGX 11z Pro

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Blade), Vandal, Guardian, Stinger, Frenzy.

Melee (Blade), Vandal, Guardian, Stinger, Frenzy. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2.

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Yoru’s Stylish Butterfly Comb), Vandal, Ares, Operator, Classic.

Melee (Yoru’s Stylish Butterfly Comb), Vandal, Ares, Operator, Classic. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

SPECTRUM

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Waveform), Phantom, Guardian, Bulldog, Classic.

Melee (Waveform), Phantom, Guardian, Bulldog, Classic. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Recon

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Balisong), Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, Ghost.

Sakura

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Vandal, Ares, Stinger, Sheriff, Classic.

Sentinels of Light

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Relic of the Sentinel), Operator, Vandal, Ares, Sheriff.

Melee (Relic of the Sentinel), Operator, Vandal, Ares, Sheriff. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Ruination

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Broken Blade of the Ruined King), Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, Guardian.

Melee (Broken Blade of the Ruined King), Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, Guardian. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Give Back

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Ion Operator, Reaver Vandal, VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 Spectre, Reaver Sheriff.

Ion Operator, Reaver Vandal, VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 Spectre, Reaver Sheriff. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Origin

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Crescent Blade), Operator, Vandal, Bucky, Frenzy.

Melee (Crescent Blade), Operator, Vandal, Bucky, Frenzy. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Tethered Realms

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Prosperity), Operator, Vandal, Guardian Ghost.

Melee (Prosperity), Operator, Vandal, Guardian Ghost. Other items: Player card.

Minima

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Operator, Phantom, Ares, Spectre, Sheriff.

Forsaken

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Ritual Blade), Operator, Vandal, Spectre, Classic.

Silvanus

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Operator, Vandal, Phantom, Stinger, Sheriff.

Magepunk

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Electroblade), Marshal, Spectre, Bucky, Ghost.

Melee (Electroblade), Marshal, Spectre, Bucky, Ghost. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Infantry

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Operator, Guardian, Ares, Spectre, Ghost.

Prime 2.0

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Karambit), Odin, Phantom, Bucky, Frenzy.

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (knife), Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, Ghost.

Celestial

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (fan), Phantom, Ares, Judge, Frenzy.

Glitchpop Ep. 2

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (axe), Operator, Phantom, Vandal, Classic.

Melee (axe), Operator, Phantom, Vandal, Classic. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Horizon

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Vandal, Bulldog, Spectre, Bucky, Frenzy.

Prism II

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Vandal, Bucky, Stinger, Shorty, Sheriff.

Run It Back

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Spline Operator, Oni Phantom, Nebula Ares, Prime Spectre, Sovereign Ghost.

BlastX

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Polymer Knifetech Coated Knife), Odin, Phantom, Spectre, Frenzy.

Melee (Polymer Knifetech Coated Knife), Odin, Phantom, Spectre, Frenzy. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Winterwunderland

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Candy Cane), Vandal, Phantom, Marshal, Ghost.

Sensation

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Odin, Vandal, Stinger, Judge, Frenzy.

Wasteland

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Vandal, Marshal, Spectre, Sheriff, Shorty.

Ion

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Energy Sword), Operator, Phantom, Bucky, Sheriff.

Melee (Energy Sword), Operator, Phantom, Bucky, Sheriff. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Reaver

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Knife), Operator, Vandal, Guardian, Sheriff.

Melee (Knife), Operator, Vandal, Guardian, Sheriff. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Singularity

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Knife), Phantom, Ares, Spectre, Sheriff.

Melee (Knife), Phantom, Ares, Spectre, Sheriff. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Baton), Operator, Spectre, Bucky, Classic.

Melee (Baton), Operator, Spectre, Bucky, Classic. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Smite

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Knife), Phantom, Odin, Judge, Classic.

Ego

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Knife), Vandal, Guardian, Stinger, Ghost.

Melee (Knife), Vandal, Guardian, Stinger, Ghost. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Spline

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (dagger), Operator, Phantom, Spectre, Classic.

Melee (dagger), Operator, Phantom, Spectre, Classic. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Nebula

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (knife), Phantom, Guardian, Ares, Sheriff.

Glitchpop

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Knife), Odin, Bulldog, Judge, Frenzy.

Melee (Knife), Odin, Bulldog, Judge, Frenzy. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Oni

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Claw), Phantom, Guardian, Bucky, Shorty.

Melee (Claw), Phantom, Guardian, Bucky, Shorty. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Elderflame

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Dagger), Operator, Vandal, Judge, Frenzy.

Melee (Dagger), Operator, Vandal, Judge, Frenzy. Other items: Gun buddy, player card, spray.

Prism

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Knife), Operator, Phantom, Ares, Spectre, Ghost.

Sovereign

Image via Riot Games

Weapons: Melee (Sword), Marshal, Guardian, Stinger, Ghost.

Prime

Image via Riot Games