How to fix FPS drop in VALORANT (2025)

Encountering FPS drops in VALORANT can be really frustrating, especially when you’re in the middle of a crucial match. It can cost you a pivotal round and eventually your precious rank rating.
If you’re experiencing stuttering or inconsistent frame rates, here are some methods on how to fix FPS drop in VALORANT so you can have a smoother gameplay experience, even if you’re using a low-end setup.
How to fix FPS drop and boost FPS in VALORANT
Check your PC specs
Before starting to do troubleshooting methods, check if your PC meets the latest minimum and recommended CPU and GPU requirements for VALORANT.
|Minimum specs (30 FPS)
|Recommended specs (60 FPS)
|CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel), Athlon 200GE (AMD)
|CPU: Intel i3-4150 (Intel), Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD)
|GPU: Intel HD 4000, Radeon R5 200
|GPU: Geforce GT 730, Radeon R7 240
If you meet these specifications, you can proceed with the next steps.
Enhance your Game Mode and Graphics settings
To optimize your Windows gaming experience, follow these steps:
Game Mode settings:
- Open the Game Mode settings using the Search bar.
- Navigate to Game Bar and disable it.
- Go to Game Mode and enable it.
Graphics settings:
- Enable Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in the Graphics settings.
- Set the GPU preference for VALORANT to High Performance.
Disable startup and background apps
Reducing unnecessary startup and background apps can help launch VALORANT faster and improve FPS. To disable startup apps:
- Open Settings and navigate to Apps.
- Select Startup from the menu.
- Turn off any applications that don’t need to launch when your PC starts.
To close background apps, search for Background Apps option within the Settings menu and turn them off. If you’re using Windows 11, you might need to disable apps from running in the background individually.
Optimize VALORANT properties
Follow these steps to fine-tune VALORANT‘s properties for smoother gameplay:
- Right-click on the VALORANT application and select Properties.
- Navigate to the Compatibility tab and check Disable fullscreen optimizations.
- Click Change High DPI settings, then enable Override high DPI scaling behavior and set scaling to Application.
Update your graphics driver
Outdated GPU drivers can lead to FPS drops and performance issues. Make sure your drivers are up to date by getting them from these sources:
- NVIDIA: GeForce Experience or from NVIDIA’s official website.
- AMD: Radeon Software or from AMD’s official site.
- Intel: Check for updates through the Intel Graphics site.
Adjust your NVIDIA/AMD Control Panel settings
It’s also good to tweak some settings in the control panel of your graphics driver.
For NVIDIA users:
- Open NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D settings > Program Settings > VALORANT.
- Power Management Mode: Prefer Maximum Performance
- Low Latency Mode: Ultra
- Threaded Optimization: On
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Texture Filtering Quality: High Performance
For AMD users:
- Open Radeon Software > Gaming > VALORANT.
- Radeon Anti-Lag: Enabled
- Radeon Chill: Disabled
- Radeon Boost: Enabled
- Texture Filtering Quality: Performance
Repair game files via the Riot Client
Doing this method can help you get rid of unwanted files and reduce FPS drop.
- Open Riot Client, go to Settings, and head to VALORANT.
- Click Repair to fix corrupted game files.
Optimize your in-game settings
Tweaking your VALORANT settings can significantly improve FPS and reduce input lag. Use the following optimized settings:
General
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Network Buffering: Minimum
Video
- All Limit FPS options: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Graphics
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Personal preference
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
These settings will help maximize FPS, reduce input lag, and improve overall gameplay smoothness in VALORANT.
Published: Mar 24, 2025 03:07 am