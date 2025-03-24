How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
How to fix FPS drop in VALORANT (2025)

Here are some methods to help you resolve this issue.
Image of Jeremiah Sevilla
Jeremiah Sevilla
|

Mar 24, 2025

Encountering FPS drops in VALORANT can be really frustrating, especially when you’re in the middle of a crucial match. It can cost you a pivotal round and eventually your precious rank rating.

If you’re experiencing stuttering or inconsistent frame rates, here are some methods on how to fix FPS drop in VALORANT so you can have a smoother gameplay experience, even if you’re using a low-end setup.

How to fix FPS drop and boost FPS in VALORANT

Using Yoru with Vandal in Deathmatch on Split map in VALORANT
Hitting high FPS is doable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check your PC specs

Before starting to do troubleshooting methods, check if your PC meets the latest minimum and recommended CPU and GPU requirements for VALORANT.

Minimum specs (30 FPS)Recommended specs (60 FPS)
CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel), Athlon 200GE (AMD)CPU: Intel i3-4150 (Intel), Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD)
GPU: Intel HD 4000, Radeon R5 200GPU: Geforce GT 730, Radeon R7 240

If you meet these specifications, you can proceed with the next steps.

Enhance your Game Mode and Graphics settings

To optimize your Windows gaming experience, follow these steps:

Game Mode settings:

  • Open the Game Mode settings using the Search bar.
  • Navigate to Game Bar and disable it.
  • Go to Game Mode and enable it.

Graphics settings:

  • Enable Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in the Graphics settings.
  • Set the GPU preference for VALORANT to High Performance.

Disable startup and background apps

Reducing unnecessary startup and background apps can help launch VALORANT faster and improve FPS. To disable startup apps:

  • Open Settings and navigate to Apps.
  • Select Startup from the menu.
  • Turn off any applications that don’t need to launch when your PC starts.

To close background apps, search for Background Apps option within the Settings menu and turn them off. If you’re using Windows 11, you might need to disable apps from running in the background individually.

Optimize VALORANT properties

Follow these steps to fine-tune VALORANT‘s properties for smoother gameplay:

  • Right-click on the VALORANT application and select Properties.
  • Navigate to the Compatibility tab and check Disable fullscreen optimizations.
  • Click Change High DPI settings, then enable Override high DPI scaling behavior and set scaling to Application.

Update your graphics driver

NVIDIA GeForce Experience app showing updated Game Ready graphics driver
Don’t forget to update your driver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outdated GPU drivers can lead to FPS drops and performance issues. Make sure your drivers are up to date by getting them from these sources:

Adjust your NVIDIA/AMD Control Panel settings

It’s also good to tweak some settings in the control panel of your graphics driver.

For NVIDIA users:

  • Open NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D settings > Program Settings > VALORANT.
    • Power Management Mode: Prefer Maximum Performance
    • Low Latency Mode: Ultra
    • Threaded Optimization: On
    • Vertical Sync: Off
    • Texture Filtering Quality: High Performance

For AMD users:

  • Open Radeon Software > Gaming > VALORANT.
    • Radeon Anti-Lag: Enabled
    • Radeon Chill: Disabled
    • Radeon Boost: Enabled
    • Texture Filtering Quality: Performance

Repair game files via the Riot Client

Doing this method can help you get rid of unwanted files and reduce FPS drop.

  • Open Riot Client, go to Settings, and head to VALORANT.
  • Click Repair to fix corrupted game files.

Optimize your in-game settings

Tweaking your VALORANT settings can significantly improve FPS and reduce input lag. Use the following optimized settings:

Graphics settings under the Video tab in VALORANT
Keep your settings low. Screenshot by Dot Esports

General

  • Raw Input Buffer: On
  • Network Buffering: Minimum

Video

  • All Limit FPS options: Off
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Graphics

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
  • Improve Clarity: Personal preference
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

These settings will help maximize FPS, reduce input lag, and improve overall gameplay smoothness in VALORANT.

Freelance Evening Editor. Jeremiah is a professional writer since 2017, covering esports and traditional sports. He started following the Dota 2 pro scene in 2014 before getting drawn to other titles. He previously wrote for ONE Esports, Manila Bulletin, The Manila Times, and Mineski.