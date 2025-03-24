How to fix FPS drop in VALORANT (2025)

Here are some methods to help you resolve this issue.

Encountering FPS drops in VALORANT can be really frustrating, especially when you’re in the middle of a crucial match. It can cost you a pivotal round and eventually your precious rank rating.

Recommended Videos

If you’re experiencing stuttering or inconsistent frame rates, here are some methods on how to fix FPS drop in VALORANT so you can have a smoother gameplay experience, even if you’re using a low-end setup.

How to fix FPS drop and boost FPS in VALORANT

Hitting high FPS is doable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check your PC specs

Before starting to do troubleshooting methods, check if your PC meets the latest minimum and recommended CPU and GPU requirements for VALORANT.

Minimum specs (30 FPS) Recommended specs (60 FPS) CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel), Athlon 200GE (AMD) CPU: Intel i3-4150 (Intel), Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD) GPU: Intel HD 4000, Radeon R5 200 GPU: Geforce GT 730, Radeon R7 240

If you meet these specifications, you can proceed with the next steps.

Enhance your Game Mode and Graphics settings

To optimize your Windows gaming experience, follow these steps:

Game Mode settings:

Open the Game Mode settings using the Search bar.

using the Search bar. Navigate to Game Bar and disable it.

and disable it. Go to Game Mode and enable it.

Graphics settings:

Enable Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in the Graphics settings.

in the Graphics settings. Set the GPU preference for VALORANT to High Performance.

Disable startup and background apps

Reducing unnecessary startup and background apps can help launch VALORANT faster and improve FPS. To disable startup apps:

Open Settings and navigate to Apps .

and navigate to . Select Startup from the menu.

from the menu. Turn off any applications that don’t need to launch when your PC starts.

To close background apps, search for Background Apps option within the Settings menu and turn them off. If you’re using Windows 11, you might need to disable apps from running in the background individually.

Optimize VALORANT properties

Follow these steps to fine-tune VALORANT‘s properties for smoother gameplay:

Right-click on the VALORANT application and select Properties .

. Navigate to the Compatibility tab and check Disable fullscreen optimizations .

tab and . Click Change High DPI settings, then enable Override high DPI scaling behavior and set scaling to Application.

Don’t forget to update your driver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outdated GPU drivers can lead to FPS drops and performance issues. Make sure your drivers are up to date by getting them from these sources:

Adjust your NVIDIA/AMD Control Panel settings

It’s also good to tweak some settings in the control panel of your graphics driver.

For NVIDIA users:

Open NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D settings > Program Settings > VALORANT. Power Management Mode: Prefer Maximum Performance Low Latency Mode: Ultra Threaded Optimization: On Vertical Sync: Off Texture Filtering Quality: High Performance



For AMD users:

Open Radeon Software > Gaming > VALORANT. Radeon Anti-Lag: Enabled Radeon Chill: Disabled Radeon Boost: Enabled Texture Filtering Quality: Performance



Repair game files via the Riot Client

Doing this method can help you get rid of unwanted files and reduce FPS drop.

Open Riot Client , go to Settings , and head to VALORANT.

, go to , and head to VALORANT. Click Repair to fix corrupted game files.

Optimize your in-game settings

Tweaking your VALORANT settings can significantly improve FPS and reduce input lag. Use the following optimized settings:

Keep your settings low. Screenshot by Dot Esports

General

Raw Input Buffer: On

Network Buffering: Minimum

Video

All Limit FPS options: Off

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Graphics

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Personal preference

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

These settings will help maximize FPS, reduce input lag, and improve overall gameplay smoothness in VALORANT.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy