How to drop The Spike in VALORANT

Valorant is a great game but sadly doesn’t tell the player a lot of things when they are into a 30-minute game.

When attacking, any player can pick up The Spike from the ground with the intention of planting it at any of the map's bomb sites. But how exactly do you drop it?

There isn't a button really telling you how to drop it and a mashing of the keyboard may have minimal results, but there is in fact a way to drop it that the game doesn't tell you.

If you have The Spoke and want to pass it to a teammate or just drop it somewhere to pick up later, you'll first need to select the Spike by pressing the "4" button on your keyboard.

Then simply press the "G" key and it should drop The Spike in front of where you are looking, so be sure to choose a good place to drop it so an enemy player doesn't see it.

In short

Press 4 on the keyboard if you have The Spike in your possession. Press the "G" button on your keyboard to drop it.

Simple!