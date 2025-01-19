VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 schedule, scores, and standings

The VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 tournament is now live, promising exhilarating VALORANT matchups to start the season. The next few weeks will see the region’s best teams battle it out to collect crucial championship points and even make it to the year’s first international tournament, VCT Masters Bangkok.

The Kickoff is a regional VCT event, serving as an introduction to the 2025 VALORANT esports season. All four partnership leagues—the Americas, EMEA, APAC, and China—are hosting a Kickoff tournament of their own. The upcoming Masters Bangkok will only host the top two teams from each region, so we’re definitely going to witness some great action.

If you’re wondering what’s to know about the VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025, we’ve got you covered with everything relevant, including participating teams, scores, schedules, and more, right below.

All VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 teams

New champs in the making or is old the gold? Image via Riot Games

The VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 has pitted 12 VALORANT teams against one another—10 partners and two Ascension winners—in a series of matchups in a double-elimination playoff format. With so many dark horse talents making their debut in the Pacific partnership league this season, the excitement is guaranteed.

Here’s a list of all the participating rosters in VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 for your reference:

DetonatioN FocusMe (Pacific partner)

DRX (Pacific partner)

Gen.G Esports (Pacific partner)

Global Esports (Pacific partner)

Paper Rex (Pacific partner)

Rex Regum Qeon (Pacific partner)

T1 (Pacific partner)

Talon (Pacific partner)

Team Secret (Pacific partner)

ZETA DIVISION (Pacific partner)

Nongshim RedForce (2024 VCT Ascension winner)

BOOM Esports (2023 VCT Ascension winner)

Out of the 12 participating teams, four have been directly seeded into the upper bracket round two as a promotion for making it to the VALORANT Champions tournament last year. They are Gen.G Esports, Paper Rex, DRX, and TALON. All upper and lower bracket round matchups will be played in a best-of-three series, while the lower final and grand final are best-of-five.

How and where to watch the VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025

You can watch all VCT Pacific Kickoff games live on the official YouTube channels and Twitch pages of VALORANT Esports. The matches will be streamed in English and regional languages; for the latter, tune in to the official regional channels of VALORANT Esports. You can join official co-streams for the VCT Pacific Kickoff hosted by popular content creators and streamers on YouTube and Twitch.

For those who like to attend such events in person, you can join the action in offline mode at the Sangam Colosseum in Seoul, South Korea. Tickets for the event can be purchased from here.

VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025: Match schedule and scores

Scores and schedules will be updated as the event progresses.

Saturday, Jan. 18 (Upper bracket round one)

2am CT: BOOM Esports 1- 2 T1 Pearl: T1 13-11 Bind: BOOM 13-8 Fracture: T1 13-7

5am CT: ZETA DIVISION 0- 2 Nongshim RedForce Split: Nongshim 13-9 Haven: Nongshim 13-9



Sunday, Jan. 19 (Upper bracket round one)

2am CT: Global Esports 2 -1 Team Secret Abyss: TS 13-3 Split: GES 13-6 Pearl: GES 13-7

-1 Team Secret 5am CT: DetonatioN FocusMe 1- 2 Rex Regum Qeon Abyss: DFM 14-12 Pearl: RRQ 13-3 Haven: RRQ 13-3



Monday, Jan. 20 (Upper bracket round two)

2am CT: Paper Rex vs T1

5am CT: DRX vs. Nongshim RedForce

Tuesday, Jan. 21 (Upper bracket round two)

2am CT: TALON vs. Global Esports

5am CT: Gen.G Esports vs. Rex Regum Qeon

Sunday, Jan. 26 (Lower bracket round one)

2am CT: BOOM Esports vs. TBA

5am CT: Team Secret vs. TBA

Monday, Jan. 27 (Lower bracket round one)

2am CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. TBA

5am CT: ZETA DIVISION vs. TBA

Friday, Jan. 31 (Upper semifinal)

2am CT: TBA

5am CT: TBA

Saturday, Feb. 1 (Lower bracket round two)

2am CT: TBA

5am CT: TBA

Sunday, Feb. 2 (Lower bracket round three)

2am CT: TBA

5am CT: TBA

Friday, Feb. 7 (Upper final, Lower bracket round four)

Upper final, 2am CT: TBA

Lower round four, 5am CT: TBA

Saturday, Feb. 8 (Lower final)

2am CT: TBA

Sunday, Feb. 9 (Grand final)

2am CT: TBA

