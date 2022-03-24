All pro player crosshair codes in VALORANT

Optimizing your in-game settings is one of the few ways you can get ahead of the competition in VALORANT. From graphical settings to sensitivity layouts, you’ll need to set up the most optimal gameplay conditions for your playstyle.

While personal preferences play an important role in deciding your settings, you can always take a page out of a professional player’s book to speed up the process. Pros spend hours optimizing their in-game settings to ensure they can perform at the highest level wherever they play.

A quick Google search should be enough to find the settings of your favorite pro. VALORANT also now allows players to copy and paste the crosshair codes of other players. This time-saving feature removes the guesswork when it comes to recreating the crosshair of a player.

Riot has recently been releasing the crosshair codes for some of the notable names in the game’s competitive scene.

Player Crosshair code NagZ 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1 Boaster 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1 TenZ 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;1

To import any of the codes above, you’ll need to head over to the Crosshair tab located in VALORANT’s in-game settings. Select the down-pointing arrow next to the Crosshair Profile and paste the code for the crosshair that you’d like to use. Choose Import when you’re done and the crosshair will be imported.

This article will be updated as more pros’ crosshair codes become available.