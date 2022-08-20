All VALORANT ultimate voice lines for all agents

Whether they're about to die or get a huge ace, here's what every agent says before they ult.

Using your ultimate ability correctly in VALORANT is essential to getting the most out of whichever agent you choose to play. Though certain agents have more impactful ultimates than others, when used correctly, most of them can turn the tides in a round.

Whether you’re hearing your teammate’s agent cry out as they run into a fight or the enemy Chamber pulling out his huge sniping rifle, each ultimate voiceline helps players understand what is going on in the round and what to expect.

Some ultimate voice lines are easy to remember and hard to miss, while others might be more subtle and leave players confused. Most agents in the game also have different voice lines depending on if they are on your team or the enemy team. Certain agents also get additional voicelines if the use of their ultimate is successful.

Here is a list of every VALORANT agent’s ultimate ability voice lines.

Image via Riot Games

Brimstone – Orbital Strike

Brimstone’s lines while deploying his Orbital Strike ability are fairly straightforward, and also allude to his military training and background.

Ally: “Open up the sky!”

Enemy: “Prepare for hellfire!”

If the ability kills multiple enemies: “Deep fried!”

Viper – Viper’s Pit

Despite her ultimate being one which often leads to multiple kills, Viper has no voice lines for when she gets a kill in her ultimate. This may be by design, so the player doesn’t lose sound cues while in the ultimate with already heavily reduced vision.

Ally: “Don’t get in my way.”

Enemy: “Welcome to my world.”

Omen – From the Shadows

Omen’s “Scatter!” voiceline is one that never fails to shake up the enemy team, sending them looking behind them, re-checking corners, and even wandering back into their spawn to try to see where Omen will appear.

Ally: “Watch them run.”

Enemy: “Scatter!”

If Omen gets a kill after using his ultimate: “Boo,” “You thought you were safe,” “Behind you,” or “Look behind you.”

If Omen’s ultimate cast is interrupted: “Damn!” or “Teleport stopped.”

Killjoy – Lockdown

Killjoy is one of the agents with the most voice lines in VALORANT to begin with, but she also has a bunch of different ones depending on how many targets she detains in her Lockdown ultimate.

Ally: “Initiated!”

Enemy: “You should run…”

If the ability detains no one: “Area clear!”

If the ability detains one enemy: “Caught one.”

If the ability detains two enemies: “Caught two.”

If the ability detains three enemies: “Caught three.”

If the ability detains four enemies: “Caught four.”

If the ability detains five or all remaining enemies: “Caught five,” or “Got them all!”

Detained enemy is killed: “Fish in a barrel,” “Trapped and zapped!” or “Had some trouble?”

Cypher – Neural Theft

Though Cypher’s basic ally and enemy voicelines are fairly simple, the infamous “Give me a corpse!” voiceline is one that many players spam over and over in their games.

Ally: “Where is everyone hiding?”

Enemy: “I know exactly where you are.”

No target in sight for ultimate: “Give me a corpse!”

Sova – Hunter’s Fury

Sova has two pretty basic voice lines for his ultimate, both which allude to his skills as a hunter with a bow and arrow.

Ally: “I am the hunter!”

Enemy: “Nowhere to run!”

Sage – Resurrection

Sage is the ultimate support agent in VALORANT, and her ultimate is one of the most powerful in the game. Her voice lines show she just wants to get her teammates back on their feet.

Ally: “Your duty is not over!”

Enemy: “You will not kill my allies!”

Phoenix – Run It Back

Phoenix is one of the agents with the best style, and his cries as he enters his Run it Back ability certainly show off his charm.

Ally: “Come on let’s go!”

Enemy: “Joke’s over, you’re dead!”

Jett – Blade Storm

Jett’s arrogance shines through with her aggressive ultimate voice lines. A feature of her ultimate is that if she gets a kill with her knives, they will reset back to five. Her voiceline suggests that she takes the used knives out of her target’s corpses to use them again.

Ally: “Watch this!”

Enemy: “Get out of my way!”

If the ability kills an enemy: “Give me those back.”

Reyna – Empress

Another voiceline that can incite terror in the enemy team, once Reyna gets going it’s hard to stop her.

Ally: “They will cower!”

Enemy: “The hunt begins.”

If Reyna kills while in Empress: “All mine,” “Oh, the rush,” or “More, more!”

Raze – Showstopper

It’s difficult to convey the tone in which voice actor Carolina Ravassa acts out Raze’s Showstopper voice lines, but they are as chaotic as ever, just like the high-powered ability itself.

Ally: “Here comes the party!”

Enemy: “Fire in the hole!”

If the ability kills an enemy: “I blew you up!”, “Obliterated!”, or “Boom!”

If the ability kills multiple enemies at once: “You see that?” or “Oh, that worked great!”

Breach – Rolling Thunder

Unfortunately, our friendly neighborhood Swede doesn’t have much when it comes to voice lines for his Rolling Thunder.

Ally: “Let’s go!”

Enemy: “Off your feet!”

Skye – Seekers

Skye prefers interacting with her animals anyway, so it’s no surprise her ally ultimate line is an order to the Seekers she is sending out.

Ally: “Seek them out.”

Enemy: “I’ve got your trail.”

If the ability finds an enemy: “Found one!”

Yoru – Dimensional Drift

Another duelist with a bit of arrogance and swag, Yoru enters and exits his ultimate in style.

Ally: “I’ll handle this.”

Enemy: “Who’s next?”

Exiting ability: “I’m back.”

Kill after exiting the ability: “Miss me?”, “I’m right here,” or “Looking for me?”

Astra – Cosmic Divide

Astra has a bunch of other really great voicelines and interactions with her colleagues, but her ultimate voice lines are almost the same on the ally and enemy sides and are pretty basic.

Ally: “World divided!”

Enemy: “You are divided!”

KAY/O – Null Command

For a non-operational robot, KAY/O sure has a lot to say when he gets knocked down while using Null Command.

Ally: “No one walks away.”

Enemy: “You are powerless!”

KAY/O is downed while using the ability: “I need a reset,” “System failure,” “Emergency reset required,” “Requesting manual reset,” “Critical damage,” or “Shutting down.”

Rebooted after being downed: “Back online,” “Core systems restored,” “Now, where was I?”, “Thank you,” or “Resuming your termination.”

Chamber – Tour de Force

Another voice line that instantly sends chills through the enemy team’s spine is that of Chamber’s Tour de Force. Stop peeking long!

Ally: “They are so dead!”

Enemy: “You want to play? Let’s play.”

If the ability kills an enemy: “Ooh, I like it,” “Oh I’m enjoying this!”, “Beautiful,” “I love this gun!” or “This is too fun!”

Neon – Overdrive

We’re not quite sure what Neon is upset about, but she’s mad for sure, and will zap you if you get in her way.

Ally: “Here we go!”

Enemy: “Hoy! I’m pissed!”

If the ability kills an enemy: “Die!”, “Dead!”, or “Zapped!”

Fade – Nightfall

Fade’s ultimate voice lines all seem to point to a deeper meaning and add to her dark, mysterious character.