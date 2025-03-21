VCT Pacific stage one 2025: Schedule, scores, standings, format, more

The battle for this year’s VCT Pacific stage one crown looks tougher than ever as the 12 best VALORANT teams of the region lock horns in Seoul, South Korea.
Stakes are high with three slots in the next VALORANT Masters tournament, the Masters Toronto 2025, and 10 VALORANT Champions Tour Points on the line. Here’s all you need to know about the VCT Pacific stage one 2025.
Table of contents
VCT Pacific stage one 2025 teams and format
All eyes are on the stax and BuZz-led T1, who are raring to sustain their momentum from winning Masters Bangkok, the first international tournament of the year. But DRX, Gen.G Esports, and Paper Rex—regional champions in the recent past—are eager to reclaim the title as the strongest Pacific team.
TALON, DetonatioN FocusMe, Rex Regum Qeon, BOOM Esports, Team Secret, Global Esports, ZETA DIVISION, and Nongshim RedForce are also out to contend for the trophy.
The VCT Pacific stage one takes place at the Sangam Colosseum from March 22 to May 11, with the group stage set to conclude on April 21. Teams are divided into two groups, clashing in best-of-three matches under a single-round robin format. Here are the groups:
|Group Alpha
|Group Omega
|DRX
|T1
|Gen.G
|TALON
|DetonatioN FocusMe
|NS RedForce
|Paper Rex
|RRQ
|Global Esports
|ZETA DIVISION
|BOOM Esports
|Team Secret
The top four teams from each group advance to the double-elimination playoffs, with the group winners securing a bye into the upper bracket semifinals. The second and third-seeded squads enter the upper bracket in round one, while the fourth-seeded teams start in the lower bracket.
All matches in the playoffs are best-of-three, except for the lower bracket final and grand final, which are best-of-five series. The top three teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for Masters Toronto.
VCT Pacific stage one 2025 schedule, scores, standings
Group stage standings
Group Alpha
|Teams
|Record
|DRX
|0-0
|Gen.G
|0-0
|DetonatioN FocusMe
|0-0
|Paper Rex
|0-0
|Global Esports
|0-0
|BOOM Esports
|0-0
Group Omega
|Teams
|Record
|T1
|0-0
|TALON
|0-0
|NS RedForce
|0-0
|RRQ
|0-0
|ZETA DIVISION
|0-0
|Team Secret
|0-0
Group stage schedule and scores
Week 1
Saturday, March 22
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: DetonatioN FM vs. Global Esports
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: T1 vs. ZETA DIVISION
Sunday, March 23
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: DRX vs. Paper Rex
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: TALON vs. Team Secret
Monday, March 2
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: Gen.G vs. BOOM Esports
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: NS RedForce vs. RRQ
Week 2
Saturday, March 29
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: Team Secret vs. ZETA DIVISION
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: T1 vs. NS RedForce
Sunday, March 30
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: Gen.G vs. Paper Rex
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: DRX vs. DetonatioN FM
Monday, March 31
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: TALON vs. RRQ
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: BOOM Esports vs. Global Esports
Week 3
Saturday, April 5
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: Gen.G vs. DetonatioN FM
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: RRQ vs. ZETA DIVISION
Sunday, April 6
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: Paper Rex vs. BOOM Esports
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: TALON vs. NS RedForce
Monday, April 7
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: DRX vs. Global Esports
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: T1 vs. Team Secret
Week 4
Saturday, April 12
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: NS RedForce vs. Team Secret
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: DRX vs. BOOM Esports
Sunday, April 13
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: T1 vs. RRQ
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: Gen.G vs. Global Esports
Monday, April 14
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: TALON vs. ZETA DIVISION
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: DetonatioN FM vs. Paper Rex
Week 5
Saturday, April 19
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: Paper Rex vs. Global Esports
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: T1 vs. TALON
Sunday, April 20
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: DRX vs. Gen.G
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: NS RedForce vs. ZETA DIVISION
Monday, April 21
- 3am CT | 5pm KST: DetonatioN FM vs. BOOM Esports
- 6am CT | 8pm KST: RRQ vs. Team Secret
How to watch the VCT Pacific stage one 2025
You can watch the games on VCT Pacific’s official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels. Streams in different local languages are also available via Valorant Esports’ regional channels.
If you want to catch the action live at the Sangam Colosseum, you may visit the Riot Games Global Ticket Page for details.
Published: Mar 21, 2025 03:16 am