VCT Pacific stage one 2025: Schedule, scores, standings, format, more

Who's gonna come out on top in this tough region?

The battle for this year’s VCT Pacific stage one crown looks tougher than ever as the 12 best VALORANT teams of the region lock horns in Seoul, South Korea.

Stakes are high with three slots in the next VALORANT Masters tournament, the Masters Toronto 2025, and 10 VALORANT Champions Tour Points on the line. Here’s all you need to know about the VCT Pacific stage one 2025.

VCT Pacific stage one 2025 teams and format

No doubt T1 are the title favorite. Photo via Riot Games

All eyes are on the stax and BuZz-led T1, who are raring to sustain their momentum from winning Masters Bangkok, the first international tournament of the year. But DRX, Gen.G Esports, and Paper Rex—regional champions in the recent past—are eager to reclaim the title as the strongest Pacific team.

TALON, DetonatioN FocusMe, Rex Regum Qeon, BOOM Esports, Team Secret, Global Esports, ZETA DIVISION, and Nongshim RedForce are also out to contend for the trophy.

The VCT Pacific stage one takes place at the Sangam Colosseum from March 22 to May 11, with the group stage set to conclude on April 21. Teams are divided into two groups, clashing in best-of-three matches under a single-round robin format. Here are the groups:

Group Alpha Group Omega DRX T1 Gen.G TALON DetonatioN FocusMe NS RedForce Paper Rex RRQ Global Esports ZETA DIVISION BOOM Esports Team Secret

Expect fierce battles for the top three. Image via Riot Games

The top four teams from each group advance to the double-elimination playoffs, with the group winners securing a bye into the upper bracket semifinals. The second and third-seeded squads enter the upper bracket in round one, while the fourth-seeded teams start in the lower bracket.

All matches in the playoffs are best-of-three, except for the lower bracket final and grand final, which are best-of-five series. The top three teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for Masters Toronto.

VCT Pacific stage one 2025 schedule, scores, standings

Group stage standings

Group Alpha

Teams Record DRX 0-0 Gen.G 0-0 DetonatioN FocusMe 0-0 Paper Rex 0-0 Global Esports 0-0 BOOM Esports 0-0

Group Omega

Teams Record T1 0-0 TALON 0-0 NS RedForce 0-0 RRQ 0-0 ZETA DIVISION 0-0 Team Secret 0-0

Group stage schedule and scores

Week 1

Saturday, March 22

3am CT | 5pm KST: DetonatioN FM vs. Global Esports

6am CT | 8pm KST: T1 vs. ZETA DIVISION

Sunday, March 23

3am CT | 5pm KST: DRX vs. Paper Rex

6am CT | 8pm KST: TALON vs. Team Secret

Monday, March 2

3am CT | 5pm KST: Gen.G vs. BOOM Esports

6am CT | 8pm KST: NS RedForce vs. RRQ

Week 2

Saturday, March 29

3am CT | 5pm KST: Team Secret vs. ZETA DIVISION

6am CT | 8pm KST: T1 vs. NS RedForce

Sunday, March 30

3am CT | 5pm KST: Gen.G vs. Paper Rex

6am CT | 8pm KST: DRX vs. DetonatioN FM

Monday, March 31

3am CT | 5pm KST: TALON vs. RRQ

6am CT | 8pm KST: BOOM Esports vs. Global Esports

Week 3

Saturday, April 5

3am CT | 5pm KST: Gen.G vs. DetonatioN FM

6am CT | 8pm KST: RRQ vs. ZETA DIVISION

Sunday, April 6

3am CT | 5pm KST: Paper Rex vs. BOOM Esports

6am CT | 8pm KST: TALON vs. NS RedForce

Monday, April 7

3am CT | 5pm KST: DRX vs. Global Esports

6am CT | 8pm KST: T1 vs. Team Secret

Week 4

Saturday, April 12

3am CT | 5pm KST: NS RedForce vs. Team Secret

6am CT | 8pm KST: DRX vs. BOOM Esports

Sunday, April 13

3am CT | 5pm KST: T1 vs. RRQ

6am CT | 8pm KST: Gen.G vs. Global Esports

Monday, April 14

3am CT | 5pm KST: TALON vs. ZETA DIVISION

6am CT | 8pm KST: DetonatioN FM vs. Paper Rex

Week 5

Saturday, April 19

3am CT | 5pm KST: Paper Rex vs. Global Esports

6am CT | 8pm KST: T1 vs. TALON

Sunday, April 20

3am CT | 5pm KST: DRX vs. Gen.G

6am CT | 8pm KST: NS RedForce vs. ZETA DIVISION

Monday, April 21

3am CT | 5pm KST: DetonatioN FM vs. BOOM Esports

6am CT | 8pm KST: RRQ vs. Team Secret

How to watch the VCT Pacific stage one 2025

You can watch the games on VCT Pacific’s official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels. Streams in different local languages are also available via Valorant Esports’ regional channels.

If you want to catch the action live at the Sangam Colosseum, you may visit the Riot Games Global Ticket Page for details.

