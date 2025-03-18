VALORANT Patch 10.05 finally introduces the anti-cheat feature we’ve always wanted

The ever-evolving Riot Vanguard has always excelled at keeping VALORANT free of cheaters. Unfortunately, cheat makers can sometimes manage to bypass even the toughest barriers. While you may rarely run into a rule-breaker or two in your matches, such slips no longer matter now that Ranked Rollbacks are in town.

Recommended Videos

With VALORANT Patch 10.05, Ranked Rollbacks are finally live. From now on, even if you’re unluckily matched against a cheater and lose a ranked game as a result, it won’t cost you your precious Rank Rating (RR) points. Upon Vanguard’s confirmation of a cheater’s presence in your game, Riot Games will refund the RR you lost. For your reference, a pop-up notification will show the exact amount of RR you’re getting back.

Cheaters, go ahead. Do your worst. Image via Riot Games

There are a couple of rules you must know about this feature. For starters, after you receive the notification, you must complete one Competitive match to apply the refunded RR to your career. After you complete a match, the refunded RR will be adjusted with the total RR you gained or lost in that match and displayed to you in the End of Game summary screen. Besides this, Ranked Rollbacks are valid within the current VALORANT Act. So, for the refund to be successful, you must play the match before the Act, in which you faced the cheater, ends. There’s also a cap for the number of times you can benefit from Ranked Rollbacks per Act. Riot has left no stone unturned to prevent any kind of abuse from this feature.

Despite the rules, there’s no doubt that players will greatly benefit from Ranked Rollbacks. While Vanguard has always been one of the best—if not the best—in its class, it’s still not completely immune to creativity. Considering how fast technology evolves, cheat developers may always find new ways to dumbfound even the most strict anti-cheat programs. But with Riot delivering a way to get your unfairly lost RR back, VALORANT has now taken a significant leap ahead of cheat developers and users. What’s the fun in using cheats if you can’t annoy competitive players with RR deductions? It’s time to rank up without fear.

There’s still one limitation for Riot to address, though. Disruptors can still manage to develop better cheating software with advanced bypassing techniques. If Vanguard fails to detect such software, players may lose out on a deserved RR refund. But you can tackle this situation with a workaround.

If you’re sure about someone cheating in your match, make sure you report them via the in-game report system in VALORANT. Mention details as they help Vanguard check precisely and initiate bans. We also recommend gathering video evidence of your experience. If you don’t get a “Cheater Confirmed” message and RR refund notice within a week of the match played, we recommend submitting a ticket with the video evidence attached for Riot to look into and help you get what you deserve. Manual reporting is a lot of work, but when you’re struggling to rank up in high Elo, every single RR counts.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy