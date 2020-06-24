How to uninstall VALORANT

Are you sick and tired of VALORANT already? Do you miss Counter-Strike? Well, you can always uninstall Riot’s new first-person shooter.

VALORANT certainly isn’t for everyone. It’s a game that requires patience, practice, and determination. It’s much slower-paced than games like Overwatch, Call of Duty, and even Counter-Strike and that can be painstakingly boring for some players.

But how do you uninstall VALORANT? Weirdly, it’s not as simple as it sounds. If you jump into your control panel and click uninstall, you’ll be faced with an annoying error message.

There are a few extra steps you need to take before uninstalling VALORANT.

The game’s intrusive anti-cheat detection system, Vanguard, first needs to be closed and uninstalled. You can close Vanguard by opening your system tray, found in the bottom right-hand side of your desktop, right-clicking on the red arrow Vanguard icon, and selecting exit.

Screengrab via Windows

A message will immediately pop up at this point asking if you want “turn off” Vanguard. Make sure to click yes.

Screengrab via Windows

Now, you’ll have the option to uninstall both Vanguard and VALORANT. You can do this by pressing the Windows Key or clicking the Windows icon on your taskbar, typing “Add or remove programs” in the search bar, and pressing the enter key.

Screengrab via Windows

From here, scroll down to “Riot Vanguard,” right-click, and uninstall. Next, do exactly the same for VALORANT.



Screengrab via Windows

Once you’ve finished, reboot your computer and VALORANT should be gone.