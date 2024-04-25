Valorant agents Jett, Raze, and Killjoy walking toward the camera.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Valorant

VALORANT’s latest anti-cheat update hit one of the peskiest aimbots—and cheaters are fuming

Here we go again.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 04:24 am

If you’re encountering an oddly high number of suspicious VALORANT players in your ranked games these days, the latest Vanguard update should put a smile on your face. 

Recommended Videos

According to Anti-Cheat Police Department on X (formerly Twitter), Riot Games’ latest Vanguard patch addresses VALORANT hardware cheats developed using Arduino, and cheaters are baffled. Don’t miss out on the clip below showing a cheater’s hilarious reaction to their ban.

The cheat devs apparently thought they’d found a workaround using Interception—a popular input driver—but things didn’t go as planned. Cheat users were suddenly kicked from the game with VALORANT error codes 4 and 5, then their accounts were suspended. 

The update also fixes the memory integrity (HVCI) component, so cheaters will have a harder time using hardware hacks in the future.

In another tweet, the Anti-Cheat Police Department shared the details of 227 cheaters who were punished in the past two weeks and left a reassuring note for the community. “If you encounter any cheaters in your own games, you can report them to us over at Discord and we’ll take care of them,” the tweet reads. So, if you’re frustrated about undetectable cheats, you can always send a direct report to Anti-Cheat Police Department. Make sure you include enough evidence, of course. 

But that’s not all. A player named elora#stay (Sumi#kitty) received a special mention for “being boosted to Radiant by cheaters,” although she isn’t a confirmed cheater herself. Anti-Cheat Police Department confirmed she’s been given a permanent suspension as well as a hardware ban. So, it turns out you can get a hardware ban in VALORANT even if you aren’t technically a cheater: Your integrity matters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to qualify for VCT Challengers by playing VALORANT Premier mode
VALORANT Premier image with agent Clove.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
How to qualify for VCT Challengers by playing VALORANT Premier mode
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 24, 2024
Read Article VALORANT players slam Reyna mains for one annoying habit—but is it really bad?
Reyna, one of VALORANT's duelists, dressed in black and purple.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT players slam Reyna mains for one annoying habit—but is it really bad?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 24, 2024
Read Article When does VALORANT Episode 8 Act 3 start?
From left to right - Iso, Sova with Operator in hand, and Omen in Valorant
Category: Valorant
Valorant
When does VALORANT Episode 8 Act 3 start?
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to qualify for VCT Challengers by playing VALORANT Premier mode
VALORANT Premier image with agent Clove.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
How to qualify for VCT Challengers by playing VALORANT Premier mode
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 24, 2024
Read Article VALORANT players slam Reyna mains for one annoying habit—but is it really bad?
Reyna, one of VALORANT's duelists, dressed in black and purple.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT players slam Reyna mains for one annoying habit—but is it really bad?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 24, 2024
Read Article When does VALORANT Episode 8 Act 3 start?
From left to right - Iso, Sova with Operator in hand, and Omen in Valorant
Category: Valorant
Valorant
When does VALORANT Episode 8 Act 3 start?
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna Apr 23, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com