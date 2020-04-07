All VALORANT error codes, explanations, and fixes

The long-awaited closed beta for Riot Games’ new first-person shooter, VALORANT, has arrived. Although many people are already hopping into the action, there are few unlucky folks who are experiencing some unfortunate errors when trying to run the game.
There are plenty of error codes that can show up at any given time, but they all mean different things. From an invalid display name to the Vanguard anti-cheat not being initialized, here’s a rundown of all the error codes in VALORANT and what they mean.
There will be multiple errors that can’t be fixed through the means provided by Riot, however. Make sure to check out the official VALORANT Twitter for any announcements.
Error Codes
|Code number
|Meaning
|Solution
|4
|Your display name is invalid.
|Something’s up with your Riot ID. You can change it here.
|5
|Account was logged into elsewhere.
|You should log out from all devices.
|7
|Couldn’t connect to session service.
|You might have a suspension on your account. Please check your email for more information. It could also be a platform issue. Be sure to check the VALORANT Discord or Support Site banner for more information.
|8-21
|Problems with the Riot Client.
|Go ahead and restart the Riot Client.
|31
|Failed to get player name information.
|Go ahead and restart the Riot Client.
|33
|The Riot Client process was closed.
|Go ahead and restart the Riot Client.
|43
|A system has timed out.
|Go ahead and restart the Riot Client.
|44
|Vanguard not initialized.
|Go ahead and restart the Riot Client. If the problem persists, uninstall Riot Vanguard, then restart VALORANT.
|45
|Vanguard Reboot required.
|Go ahead and restart the Riot Client. If the problem persists, uninstall Riot Vanguard, then restart VALORANT.
|46
|Platform downtime.
|This is planned downtime allotted for the engineers to work on our systems. Please check back later.
|49
|Chat did not initialize.
|There seems to be an issue with the Chat. Go ahead and restart the Riot Client.
|50
|Voice did not initialize.
|There seems to be an issue with the Chat. Go ahead and restart the Riot Client.
|51
|Problem creating a party.
|There seems to be an issue with the Party System. Go ahead and restart the Riot Client
|52
|Problem fetching skill information for players.
|Go ahead and restart the Riot Client.
|53
|Problem with Riot Client chat.
|There seems to be a problem with the Riot Client chat. Go ahead and restart the Riot Client.
|54
|Content service failure.
|VALORANT was unable to retrieve your content. Go ahead and restart the Riot Client.