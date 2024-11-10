How to get Arcane Season 2 Jinx Twitch drop

Arcane Season 2 is finally available for fans to dig into as of Nov. 9, 2024, and the celebrations are still ongoing. Alongside a variety of exciting events to take part in—and plenty of community hype, of course—there are some wicked Twitch drops to pick up to mark the occasion.

Some of the Twitch drops have unfortunately expired already at the time of writing, but if you’re here before Nov. 16, 2024, there’s still time to pick up a stunning player card for VALORANT. Here’s how to get the Arcane Season 2 Jinx Twitch drop quickly and easily.

How to get Arcane Season 2 VALORANT Twitch drop

This otherworldly player card is a must-have for any Arcane fans who love VALORANT. Image via Riot Games, remix by Dot Esports

A striking Jinx player card reward for VALORANT will be available for players to pick up from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, exclusively from participating Twitch channels. It’s a short window, so it’s important to ensure your Twitch account is set up and ready to claim drops before the day rolls around.

If you’re new to VALORANT, player cards are digital collectibles that players can use to decorate their accounts. They’re great for showing off your favorite character in the game or commemorating an official VALORANT event that you’ve taken part in.

To pick up the Jinx playercard, you will first need to make sure that you have connected your Twitch account to your Riot Games account. You can do this by heading to the Settings tab in your account and looking under the Connections tab.

Making sure that your accounts connect to Twitch is key to picking up drops for your favorite games. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will let you take your rewards directly from your Twitch inventory into your in-game collection quickly and easily. It’s a one-time task, meaning you won’t need to repeat this for future Riot Games Twitch drops.

Then, wait for Nov. 16 to roll around so that you can start watching eligible streamers to claim your in-game reward. When the drop campaign is live, look for VALORANT streamers to watch who have drops enabled to take part.

You need to watch an eligible stream for at least an hour between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 to secure the Jinx player card. Make sure that the Twitch stream clearly states “drops enabled” so you don’t miss out on the reward, as not every VALORANT streamer will be taking part in the campaign.

Once you hit the target watch time, the Jinx player card will be available in your inventory, and you will be able to pick it up in-game.

Don’t worry if your reward doesn’t show up immediately, as it can take up to 48 hours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This can take up to 48 hours, as reported by the official Riot Games support page, so don’t worry if it doesn’t pop up immediately—it may just need some time. You can track whether you’ve hit the watch time goal in the Drops & Rewards tab on Twitch to double-check your progress.

Once Nov. 23 comes to a close, this Twitch drop will no longer be available to pick up, so make sure to tune in and support your favorite VALORANT streamers if you want to grab this player card.

