How to fix VALORANT update stuck at 0.1 KB

VALORANT is a first-person shooter that blends unique abilities with tactical gunplay, creating addicting gameplay you’ll want to return to. Unfortunately, players are having issues updating the game to 100 percent. Find out how to fix the download getting stuck at 0.1 KB here.

There’s always a few fixes to check first. Image via Riot Games.

VALORANT frequently pushes out updates, with new characters regularly added to the roster. Patches are often rolled out to fix any underlying issues with the game’s content, like the recent 10.01 Patch that resolved bug fixes for Tejo. As is true with any game, updates can bring an assortment of in-game bugs that can potentially prevent you from playing. If your launcher update is stuck on 0.1 KB, the first thing you’ll want to do is check the Riot server status page and Twitter/X account for any potential signs of maintenance, or server issues. Otherwise, you can follow these steps to resolve the error.

End the Riot Vanguard client task Right-click on your Window’s taskbar Select Task Manager Search for Riot Select Riot Client and any other Riot processes Select End Task

Change the Command Prompt Locate your Windows search bar and search for “Command Prompt” Right-click Command Prompt and select Run as administrator Type “sc delete vgc” and press enter on your keyboard Type “sc delete vgk” and press enter on your keyboard

Restart your PC Select the Windows icon from your taskbar Select the power symbol in the lower right-hand corner Select Restart

One your PC is rebooted, end the Riot Vanguard client task again

Delete the Riot Vanguard program file Open File Explorer Select This PC Double-click C: Drive Select Program Files Select Riot Client Right-click and select delete

Redownload Riot VALORANT client The download won’t take too long because you only deleted the launch file folder, not the game’s program files.

Restart your PC one last time

Launch the Riot Vanguard client Search for Valorant in your Windows taskbar Launch the client Select Play or Update



How do you submit a support ticket on VALORANT?

If you’re still having issues after following these steps, I recommend you reach out in the game’s Discord channel and also submit a support ticket. Here’s how to do so.

Head to the VALORANT support page.

Log in with your Riot account information

Select a topic from the drop-down menu

Fill in your issues regarding the 0.1 KB update bug

Confirm the details

Select submit

Unfortunately, hearing back from Riot support might probably take a few days. However, there’s always a chance the issue resolves itself, so feel free to attempt the download again while you wait to hear back. Hopefully, that resolves your issue.

What is the Secure Boot error in VALORANT?

Another known launch issue is the Secure Boot error, also known as VAN9001 or VAN9003. The bug will pop up when you launch your game and prevent you from playing. Here’s how to fix it.

Restart your PC

Don’t log in to your PC, wait on the splash screen that appears when it’s rebooted

Press your BIOS button Usually this is F2, F10, or F12

Select the Boot Configuration menu

Navigate to the Secure Boot option

Enable Secure Boot

Select the Security tab

Enable Trusted Platform Module Either will be listed as AMD TPM Configuration or Intel Trusted Platform Module Technology (TPM Device)

Restart your PC again

Login to your PC

Launch Valorant

If you’ve got more error codes to figure out, we’ve got a complete guide breaking down every potential known error in the game here.

