VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 schedule, scores, and standings

The VCT 2025 season for the Americas region has begun with a bang with the Kickoff phase. Featuring the top contending teams of North and South America, it’s worth every VALORANT esports fan’s attention, so here’s everything you need to know about this introductory regional tournament.

Set to run from Jan. 16 till Feb. 8, the VCT Americas Kickoff will see multiple VALORANT teams battle it out for crucial championship points that’ll help them qualify for the year’s biggest international tournaments. If you’re looking to know more about the tournament, we’ve compiled all the crucial tidbits, including the list of participating teams, how to watch information, schedule, scores, and more.

All VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 teams

From thrilling matchups to unique team comps, you get to witness it all. Image via Riot Games

This year’s VCT Americas Kickoff will pit 12 VALORANT teams—10 partners and two Ascension winners—in a cutthroat double-elimination playoff format. All matchups will be played in a best-of-three series except for the lower final and grand final, which will be played in a best-of-five series.

Here’s a list of all the participating rosters for your reference:

100 Thieves (NA partner)

Cloud9 (NA partner)

Evil Geniuses (NA partner)

NRG (NA partner)

Sentinels (NA partner)

LOUD (SA partner)

Furia (SA partner)

Leviatán (SA partner)

MIBR (SA partner)

KRÜ Esports (SA partner)

G2 Esports (VCT 2023 Ascension winner)

2GAME Esports (VCT 2024 Ascension winner)

Out of the 12 participating teams, four have directly seeded into the upper bracket round two as promotion for making it to the VALORANT Champions tournament last year. They are the Sentinels, KRÜ Esports, G2 Esports, and Leviatán.

With so many competent rosters and their athletes all geared up to impress the fandom, good luck choosing your favorite from the lot.

How and where to watch the VCT Americas Kickoff 2025

All matches in the VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 phase will be broadcasted live on YouTube and Twitch. These platforms host regional VALORANT channels too, where you can watch the matches casted in your regional language. Besides this, you can tune in to official VCT “co-streams” hosted by your favorite players, streamers, or content creators.

If you’re the live-from-the-venue kind, however, don’t worry—you can also catch the action from Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles. For this, you need to purchase tickets from this official link.

VCT Americas Kickoff 2025: Match schedule and scores

Scores and schedule will be updated as the event progresses.

Thursday, Jan. 16 (Upper bracket round one)

4pm CT: Evil Geniuses 0- 2 LOUD Split: LOUD 14-12 Pearl: LOUD 13-10



7pm CT: MIBR 0- 2 100 Thieves Lotus: 100T 13-4 Bind: 100T 13-9



Friday, Jan. 17 (Upper bracket round one)

4pm CT: 2GAME vs. Furia Esports

7pm CT: NRG vs. Cloud 9

Saturday, Jan. 18 (Upper bracket round two)

4pm CT: KRÜ Esports vs. LOUD

7pm CT: Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves

Sunday, Jan. 19 (Upper bracket round two)

4pm CT: Leviatán vs. TBA

7pm CT: G2 Esports vs. TBA

Thursday, Jan. 23 (Lower bracket round one)

4pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. TBA

7pm CT: MIBR vs. TBA

Friday, Jan. 24 (Lower bracket round one)

4pm CT: TBA

7pm CT: TBA

Friday, Jan. 31 (Upper semifinals)

4pm CT: TBA

7pm CT: TBA

Saturday, Feb. 1 (Lower bracket round two)

4pm CT: TBA

7pm CT: TBA

Sunday, Feb. 2 (Lower bracket round three)

4pm CT: TBA

7pm CT: TBA

Thursday, Feb. 6 (Upper final, Lower bracket round four)

4pm CT: TBA

7pm CT: TBA

Friday, Feb. 7 (Lower final)

4pm CT: TBA

Saturday, Feb. 8 (Grand final)

4pm CT: TBA

