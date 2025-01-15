VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025 schedule, scores, and standings

The 2025 VALORANT Champions Tour for the EMEA region has kicked off in grand style. Twelve of the best teams in the region are battling it out for supremacy and crucial championship points to qualify for VCT Masters and, ultimately, the Champions event later this year.

Set to take place in January and February 2025, the VCT EMEA Kickoff will be a crucial start to the competitive season, with teams from across the region eager to show what they’re made of and secure their spot at the top.

Team Heretics were one step from claiming the 2024 VCT Champions, and they’re looking to close the deal this year. Photo by Liu YiCun/Riot Games

Teams competing in the VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025

The EMEA region will feature 12 teams, each with a mix of veteran talent and new faces looking to make their mark in the region and reach the international stage. Here’s a look at all the participating teams this year:

Fnatic

Team Vitality

Team Heretics

FUT Esports

Team Liquid

KOI

Natus Vincere

Gentle Mates

GIANTX

BBL Esports

Apeks

Karmine Corp

With several of these teams coming off strong performances in last year’s VCT events and the addition of new players in their roster, the competition promises to be explosive and entertaining from the start of the year.

How and where to watch the VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025

The VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025 will be broadcast on all official VALORANT channels on Twitch and YouTube. But if you’re looking for something less formal, you can also enjoy co-streams in various languages from some of your favorite players or content creators such as G2 Mimi, Glance, da1moN, Megsoundslikegg, Gioii_, and cNed. And if you want to catch the action live, tickets to the arena event in Berlin will also be available for purchase on Riot’s official website.

VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025: Match schedule

Match results and scores will be updated here as the event progresses.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

11am CT: BBL 2 – 1 GX

2pm CT: NAVI 1 – 0 KC

Thursday, Jan. 16

11am CT: TL – KOI

2pm CT: APK – M8

Friday, Jan. 17

11am CT: BBL – FNC

2pm CT: TBD – VIT

Wednesday, Jan. 22

11am CT: TBD – FUT

2pm CT: TBD – TH

Thursday, Jan. 23

11am CT: TBD

2pm CT: TBD

Friday, Jan. 24

11am CT: TBD

2pm CT: TBD

Wednesday, Jan. 29

11am CT: TBD

2pm CT: TBD

Thursday, Jan. 30

11am CT: TBD

2pm CT: TBD

Friday, Jan. 31

11am CT: TBD

2pm CT: TBD

Friday, Feb. 7

11am CT: TBD

2pm CT: TBD

Saturday, Feb. 8

11am CT: TBD

2pm CT: TBD

Sunday, Feb. 9

11am CT: TBD

2pm CT: TBD

