With VCT Masters Bangkok right around the corner, VALORANT Patch 10.03 focuses on fixing some critical bugs, besides updating a few gameplay and visual features.

Set to go live on Feb. 19 (a day late due to a Riot holiday), the latest VALORANT patch enhances minimap clarity, brings consistency to how the Slow status effect works across all agent abilities, and adds a much-requested Social feature to the console version of the game. You can download the patch after Riot conducts a short server maintenance on release day.

Here are the full patch notes for VALORANT’s 10.03 update.

All changes and fixes in VALORANT Patch 10.03

Subtle buffs. Image via Riot Games

Slow abilities are now consistent across all agents

Back in Patch 9.10 and 9.11, Riot updated Sage’s Slow Orb, Vyse’s Razorvine, and all abilities with concuss status effects to cut down enemy dash speeds (Jett’s Tailwind and Neon’s Slide) by 50 percent.

To “match the behavior” made in old patches, Riot has now made this change applicable to all kinds of slow and concuss abilities in the game. This will buff Chamber’s Trademark and Tour De Force, Skye’s Trailblazer and Seekers, and Harbor’s High Tide, Cascades, and Reckoning.

Patch 10.03 updates the visual language used to depict crucial features in minimaps, making it easier for players to read their surroundings. For example, the updated Icebox minimap no longer features the “A” and “B” icons to represent the sites.

You’ll definitely feel the difference with this update if you frequently eye the minimap during your VALORANT matches. For example, previously, it was easy to miss an enemy lurking around the position near those icons on the Icebox minimap. With the visual clutter reduced, it’ll benefit both ranked and pro players whose moves are driven by critical intel.

Friend notes for your Riot list on console

If you play VALORANT on console, you can now add or edit friend notes for your Riot friends. You can also search for your friends by filtering your list using their name or player tag.

Besides this, as a way to reduce clutter, if you have more than four party invites, the friend list now hides them, so you can still view your friends. Simply select the Show More feature to view any hidden invites.

All bug fixes in VALORANT Patch 10.03

PC and console

General: Fixed issues where explosive damaging utility could kill Sentinel trap abilities like Vyse’s Arc Rose from vastly outside its intended radius. For those who aren’t aware, new explosive damage functionality was toggled off for Patch 10.01 and 10.02 while this bug was being investigated and fixed. Riot will continue monitoring these changes to ensure there are no other issues requiring a toggle.

Gameplay Systems: Fixed an issue where you could not move or use the Buy menu while the remake vote screen is displayed. This new voting widget also color corrects the confirmation button to be green and the decline button to be red.

Known issue: There is a bug where the first-person camera angle may be slightly offset from the expected player point of view while spectating another player. Riot is currently working to fix this.

PC only

[Premier mode] Fixed an issue on the tournament bracket screen where the match score was occasionally displayed in black.

[Premier mode] Fixed an issue where the tournament bracket was not properly centered on some ultrawide displays.

Console only

Fixed an issue where Competitive matches ending in a remake would display incorrect end-of-game screens after the match.

Fixed an issue where navigating players on the Leaderboard would sometimes highlight multiple players.

You can check out the official patch notes here.

