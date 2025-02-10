Esports World Cup adds VALORANT for 2025 competition—but it’s courting more controversy with fans

After League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT is making its debut at the Esports World Cup this year. But while some see this as a major addition, not all fans are celebrating.

The Esports World Cup Foundation and Riot Games have signed a three-year agreement to feature VALORANT at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting 2025. This will be the first time riot’s First Person Shooter appears at the tournament, while League and TFT were already part of the lineup in 2024.

EWC 2025 welcomes VALORANT in its roster of over 20 games. Image via EWC Foundation

Much like the 2024 edition, EWC 2025 will take place in the summer, bringing together top teams and players from around the world across multiple games. But this time, in addition to tournament play, the agreement also includes a global commercial partnership, integrating Esports World Cup branding into Riot’s competitive circuits-—starting in less than 10 days.

Kicking off VCT Masters Bangkok on Feb. 20, the EWC will be featured in Riot’s global LAn events through in-broadcast activations, branding, and promotional content. This integration positions the third-party-organized event as a key fixture within Riot’s competitive landscape. With 23 tournaments across 22 games already announced, the EWC continues to grow as one of the largest in esports. But not everyone is happy with it.

Yet again, companies affiliated with the EWC have seen a surge in fans’ comments on social media regarding the contentious human rights track record of the EWC’s host country, Saudi Arabia. The country’s legal framework has led to widespread concern within the gaming community, where inclusivity and diversity are key values for many players, with many questioning whether it is truly necessary to hold the event in Saudi Arabia.

This discussion frequently comes up in every announcement about the EWC, and ethical concerns are weighed against the necessities for the industry’s growth. While tournament organizers insist that funding does not come from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but from a mix of sponsorships and host-nation support, the debate over the event’s place in the esports world continues.

Stay tuned to see which organizations will participate in this year’s VALORANT EWC tournament.

