CDL, Esports World Cup partnership to officially extend CoD esports season through the summer

The Esports World Cup Foundation and Call of Duty League have come to an agreement on a three-year partnership, solidifying CoD as a title at the Saudi Arabia-based tournament.

Esports World Cup called the partnership “a key component of EWCF’s commitment to fuel the sustainable growth of esports as a global sport and will support the professional level of the Call of Duty esports ecosystem,” while many will look at Saudi involvement in esports as a disappointment.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone will be played this summer. Image via Activision

The Esports World Cup and its backing by funding and placement in Saudi Arabia has come under fire many times in the past, due in large part to the country’s views on homosexuality—it’s illegal in the country to have relations with those of the same sex. There’s also often open violence against LGBTQIA+ people, and this was a main reason why FGC legend SonicFox did not attend the event last year.

Fabian Scheuermann, chief games officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said that the EWC is “a life-changing global event, one that connects players, games, fans, and the entire esports industry under one banner,” so long as that banner does not include gay, bisexual, or transgender persons.

Last year, Atlanta FaZe won a 16-team tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, beating out 10 other pro squads and five qualifiers. A Call of Duty: Warzone tournament was also held, and is also set to continue as part of the agreement.

“The Call of Duty League is thrilled to partner with the Esports World Cup to support the continued growth of competitive Call of Duty,” said Daniel Tsay, General Manager, Call of Duty Esports. “Our pro players and affiliated orgs had a great time competing during last year’s EWC tournament and showcased how fun and intense pro-am style competition can be. This partnership gives our players, community and fans even more opportunities to enjoy premium competitive Call of Duty for years to come.”

The hope, apparently, is that the continued trips to Riyadh will not alienate a portion of esports fandom.

The CDL Championship Weekend has yet to be officially announced, but is likely to take place some time in June, as was the case last season. The Esports World Cup, which also features competition in several other games, will presumably begin shortly after.

