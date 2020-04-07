Riot's servers may be the reason for your connectivity problems.

Riot’s new tactical shooter VALORANT is already getting tons of hype with over one million people tuning in to watch it on Twitch today. But just like any new title, server issues are inevitable.

The lucky VALORANT players who got closed beta access may be experiencing several errors, including the infamous error code 43. Riot has been communicative in how it’s handling these issues, explaining exactly what the devs are doing to manage the madness.

Here’s how to check on the status of VALORANT’s servers.

A player’s best bet is to check the VALORANT Twitter account, which has been updating fans regularly on the game’s status.

We've temporarily paused dropping Closed Beta access while we triage server issues. You'll still be eligible as you continue to watch, but actual distribution will begin once we find a stable fix. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 7, 2020

To combat error code 43, for example, the VALORANT Twitter explained that closed beta access is being temporarily paused. This will stop distribution until a stable fix has been issued.

Riot also has a VALORANT support section on its website with urgent notifications at the top.

Screengrab via Riot Games

It’s unclear if Riot is going to add VALORANT to its Service Status page, however. Updates for League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra are both found on the Service Status page, so it would make sense for the tactical shooter to be added as well.

Riot may also create a dedicated VALORANT page for server updates or maintain the support section of its website for that.