Riot’s new tactical shooter VALORANT is already getting tons of hype with over one million people tuning in to watch it on Twitch today. But just like any new title, server issues are inevitable.
The lucky VALORANT players who got closed beta access may be experiencing several errors, including the infamous error code 43. Riot has been communicative in how it’s handling these issues, explaining exactly what the devs are doing to manage the madness.
Here’s how to check on the status of VALORANT’s servers.
A player’s best bet is to check the VALORANT Twitter account, which has been updating fans regularly on the game’s status.
To combat error code 43, for example, the VALORANT Twitter explained that closed beta access is being temporarily paused. This will stop distribution until a stable fix has been issued.
Riot also has a VALORANT support section on its website with urgent notifications at the top.
It’s unclear if Riot is going to add VALORANT to its Service Status page, however. Updates for League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra are both found on the Service Status page, so it would make sense for the tactical shooter to be added as well.
Riot may also create a dedicated VALORANT page for server updates or maintain the support section of its website for that.