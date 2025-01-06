If you thought VALORANT’s been lacking the adrenaline-pumping action lately, Riot Games has dreamed up the perfect new agent for you: Tejo. In this guide, we’ve got everything you need to know about his abilities.

Recommended Videos

As the tac shooter’s 26th agent, Tejo’s kit is built to freshen up the strategic meta significantly. The veteran intelligence consultant from Colombia is the first addition to the initiator class since Gekko was introduced in Episode Six, Act Two, in 2023. If you love gathering intel for your team and forcing defenders out of their hiding spots, Tejo and his unique ballistic guidance system definitely deserve your attention.

Here’s every ability Tejo can wield against your enemies in VALORANT.

All Tejo abilities in VALORANT and what they do

Like all VALORANT agents, Tejo offers four unique abilities, including two basics, one signature, and one ultimate. Here are all his ability names and their descriptions:

Special Delivery (Signature)

Stick them to the ground. Image via Riot Games

Equip a sticky grenade and press fire to launch it. The grenade sticks to the first surface it hits and explodes, concussing any targets caught in the blast. You can alt fire to launch the grenade with a single bounce instead.

Stealth Drone (Basic)

Supress and reveal them. Image via Riot Games

Equip a stealth drone. Fire to deploy the drone forward and assume direct control of its movement. Fire again to trigger a pulse that suppresses and reveals enemies hit.

Guided Salvo (Basic)

Blow them up. Image via Riot Games

Equip an AR targeting system. Fire to select up to two target locations on the map. Then Alt Fire to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating upon arrival.

Armageddon (Ultimate)

Bring on the explosives. Image via Riot Games

Equip a tactical strike targeting map. Fire to select the origin point of the strike. Fire again to set the end point and launch the attack, unleashing a wave of explosions along the strike path. You can alt fire during map targeting to cancel the origin point.

How to play Tejo in VALORANT

At first glance, while Tejo’s projectile-based intel-gathering design is high on damage, you’d need to be strategic with his abilities to maximize the value. Since he’s an initiator, firstly, make sure your communication game is strong before insta-locking him. If you’re good on that part, let’s dissect his abilities, shall we?

Starting with his Special Delivery, it lets you deploy a Sticky Grenade that concusses enemies. You can also make it bounce once to reach a certain spot. Needless to say, these grenades can be excellent initiating tools when you know your enemy’s location. Make sure your team’s duelists follow up on your grenades to secure kills on stunned targets.

The Stealth Drone is Tejo’s most valuable ability. If you hit your shots, you can reveal enemies and suppress their abilities at the same time. It’s similar to the Sova Owl Drone, only better. You can use Stealth Drone for the intel and then use Special Delivery to punish stubborn enemies in control of critical spots on the map.

Unlike other initiators in VALORANT, Tejo is quite heavy on firepower. His basic ability, Guided Salvo, and ultimate, Armageddon, are both built to blast enemies caught in the range. Just make sure you’re targeting the right spots on the map based on proper information, or his powers could go to waste.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy