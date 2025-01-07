VALORANT shifts to promising ‘Automatic Remake System’ with Patch 10.0

After having players depend on manual voting for years, VALORANT is finally embracing a more reliable automated system for remakes starting with Patch 10.0.

Recommended Videos

As announced in the latest VALORANT patch notes, you no longer have to enter the “/remake” command to bring up the voting system. Upon detecting an AFK player, the game will automatically trigger the remake for your team. But that’s not all.

Cancel a match minus the hassles of inputting a command or hoping for everyone to vote yes. Image via Riot Games

Going forward, a remake vote no longer requires all connected members of the team to hit the F5 key. Instead, it only mandates a majority vote of the remaining players to be successful. For example, if one player of your team disconnects, only three players of your team need to vote yes for the remake to go through. Previously, all four players had to consent for the same. Gone are the days when we had to play the entire VALORANT match with one man down—just because their duo thought they’d return.

While most of us believe it’s an excellent update, a few players are concerned about how it’d affect those who play on slower machines and take some time to load into their matches. “This is really bad, because I specifically take a round to enter the match because my PC is not that good. I’m going to get banned for free with this,” one player commented.

On the other hand, some aren’t happy with Riot Games choosing to go with a majority vote instead of 50-50 or just one vote. According to them, remaking a match does no harm, but playing a competitive match with a player disadvantage is neither fun nor rewarding. While it may sound like a fair argument to many, a single vote remake system will likely damage player experience as it’s easy to abuse. After all, it takes a significant amount of time to load into a VALORANT match: You have to go through a queuing process, an agent select screen, and lastly, a match loading screen before you can start playing.

It’s never easy to please the VALORANT fandom, but Riot did pretty good this time. Overall, the new Automatic Remake System looks balanced at the moment and should drastically improve fairness without causing any unfavorable outcomes. In fact, this has to be one of the game’s best changes in a while, so kudos to the dev team for listening to the community requests.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy