From a block of cheese to a snowflake or a cellphone: Riot introduces new type of cosmetic to VALORANT

KAY/O knifing Phoenix in VALORANT's "SUPERPOWER" music video.
Screenshot via Riot Games
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Published: Jan 6, 2025 12:15 pm

Riot Games has unveiled “Flex,” a brand-new type of cosmetic for VALORANT that breaks away from the traditional lineup of skins, sprays, and player cards. Offering a unique way for players to express themselves, Flex items can be anything—except what players seems to want the most. 

Flex cosmetics are Riot Games’ latest addition to VALORANT’s arsenal of customization options. These items can take on various forms, including a block of cheese, a stress ball, or a cellphone, says Riot. At launch, players will be able to obtain two Flex items: one for free, and one included in the new battle pass, a cell phone and a snowflake respectively. 

VALORANT Reyna player card in the Episode 8 Act 3 battle pass
VALORANT battle pass has items both for free and behind a pay wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new type of cosmetic can be equipped at any time, whether before, during, or after a round, but its animation will only be visible in first person to avoid compromising gameplay integrity. Riot also emphasized that Flex items will not provide any advantages, such as increased movement speed like when players equip a knife. 

With no clear reason for players to equip Flex items beyond their visual appeal, the community’s focus shifted to what was missing from VALORANT’s first update of 2025.

Many players, frustrated by the continued absence of the long-awaited replay system, expressed disappointment over the cosmetic’s lack of utility, calling it “completely useless” and comparing it to TikTok videos “with random video game clips on half the screen.” Others raised concerns about the potential cost, hoping these items wouldn’t follow the trend of expensive premium cosmetics in the game.

Despite the divided response, Riot’s introduction of Flex amplifies the items the game can welcome in its assets. But whether Flex becomes a beloved feature or remains a niche curiosity depends on how Riot addresses community feedback and balances new features with other long-requested updates.

